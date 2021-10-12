Sport / Other Sport

Medvedev powers through to set up Dimitrov clash at Indian Wells

US Open champion reaches 50 wins this season with victory over Filip Krajinovic in rain-hit match

12 October 2021 - 17:17 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Daniil Medvedev hits a shot at Indian Wells Open in Indian Wells, California, the US. Picture: JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA/USA TODAY
Daniil Medvedev hits a shot at Indian Wells Open in Indian Wells, California, the US. Picture: JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA/USA TODAY

Bengaluru — US Open champion Daniil Medvedev reached the fourth round at Indian Wells with a 6-2 7-6(1) victory over Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic on Monday and said he was pleased to reach 50 wins this season.

The top-seeded Russian took to the court after a long rain delay and wasted no time in showing the kind of form that earned him a maiden Grand Slam title in September, going 4-0 up before taking the opening set.

Krajinovic fought back in the second set to lead 4-2 before Medvedev found his groove to force a tiebreak, which he dominated to claim the win.

“I feel like I’m trying to play a little bit less ... just playing the biggest tournaments, or the ones that will get me back into shape,” Medvedev said.

“So I’m really happy that I managed to get 50 [wins]. It means I was doing pretty good in a lot of them.

“Filip is a really tough opponent. He’s always playing top tennis, tough matches, especially that second set. There were a lot of ups and downs, but a great level from both.”

Up next for world No 2 Medvedev is Grigor Dimitrov, who beat American Reilly Opelka 6-3 6-4 earlier in the day.

Medvedev’s compatriot Andrey Rublev lost 6-4 3-6 7-5 to American Tommy Paul.

In other third-round matches Diego Schwartzman sent Briton Dan Evans packing 5-7 6-4 6-0 and 10th seed Angelique Kerber held on to defeat Daria Kasatkina 6-2 1-6 6-4.

Evans, who reached the fourth round of the US, fought back from 5-2 down to win the first set and maintained the momentum to break the Argentinian 11th seed’s serve in the opening game of the second.

But Schwartzman roared back to convert four of six break points in the second set to level the match. Evans never regained his footing as Schwartzman dropped just two first-serve points in the third set.

Kerber came out on top in a see-saw contest where she dropped the second set after winning just 11 of 28 first serve points. The German fended off double break point to close out the match.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Deschamps learns lessons from Euro 2020
Sport / Soccer
2.
England squad not strongest for Ashes, says ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Call for Bafana fans to turn up the volume
Sport / Soccer
4.
Germany crush North Macedonia, book spot at 2022 ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Hugo Broos looks to have Bafana on the right ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Emma Raducanu back on the court after whirl of the high life

Sport / Other Sport

Ruud and Jannik Sinner keep themselves in the running for ATP Finals

Sport / Other Sport

US Open champ Raducanu scores Indian Wells wild card entry

Sport / Other Sport

Federer calls for evolution in player-media relationship

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.