KEVIN MCCALLUM: Now we know how players can be battered by cricket
07 October 2021 - 15:47
When Jonathan Trott was struggling with mental health issues during the 2013/14 Ashes series in Australia, the England batter decided to try to batter his way out of it. Or, rather, he allowed his body to be battered.
In a net session, he turned the bowling machine up to full speed. In his autobiography, his captain at the time, Alastair Cook was in the net beside him and watched as Trott took blow after blow from the ball on his body. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now