St Francis Links to host SA PGA Championship

Event aimed at boosting Eastern Cape tourism

04 October 2021 - 14:53 Michael Vlismas
St Francis Links.​ Picture: SUPPLIED
The SA PGA Championship, SA’s second-oldest professional golf tournament, will begin a new chapter in its illustrious history when the 86th edition is played at St Francis Links in the Eastern Cape from November 4-7.

This will mark the first time St Francis Links hosts the flagship event of the PGA of SA.

“The association is proud to partner with the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency to stage the event in the province where the PGA was founded in 1922,” said Ivano Ficalbi, CEO of the PGA of SA.

Vuyani Dayimani, CEO of the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, also expressed his delight at hosting one of SA golf’s premier tournaments. “Our partnership with the PGA is aimed at stimulating the Eastern Cape tourism sector and thus save and provide much-needed jobs.

“Golf has been one of the growing sports during Covid-19 and from a sport tourism point of view it aligns to outdoor offerings that comply with necessary health protocols. We couldn’t be more pleased to tap into its resources and audiences for tourism benefit,” Dayimani added.

Darren Fichardt won the 2020 championship to add his name to a list of champions including Gary Player, Ernie Els, Nick Price, Louis Oosthuizen and Dale Hayes.

