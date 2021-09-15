Futura’s son hoofing it from the Vaal to Mauritius

A son of Futura rewarded punters when winning in Mauritius last Sunday and another of the stallion’s progeny, Eliud, can notch the fourth win of his career at the Vaal on Thursday.

Formerly trained in SA by Corné Spies, Nourbese set off on a journey to Saudi Arabia in 2020 but, because of quarantine problems, only got as far as Mauritius.

The winner of last season’s grade 2 Golden Horseshoe was then sold to owners in Ricky Maingard’s stable and — judged by his performance last weekend — looks set for a successful time on the holiday island.

Futura, a son of Dynasty, retired to stud a nine-time winner with four grade 1s to his credit. He won the Champions Cup twice, the Queen’s Plate and Met.

Eliud, who takes on five rivals in the seventh race at the Vaal, has not been seen in action since winning a race at Turffontein in April by three lengths. However, trainer Candice Dawson told Winning Form that her four-year-old was “doing nicely at home and should have a nice comeback run”.

With Lyle Hewitson booked for the ride, Mike de Kock’s runner Nartjie rates the main threat to Eliud. This R80,000 buy has more than repaid his purchase price and recently finished fourth behind Christopher Robin who was sold for R230,000 at the Randjesfontein sale on Tuesday.

Lucky Houdalakis’ filly Paton’s Tears is taking on males but the four-year-old is a three-time winner and should not be far away in the hands of Gavin Lerena. He won on the four-year-old at the Vaal in April.

Transfers are usually confined to football, but there is an interesting one in the racing world with three-year-old Master Archie leaving Candice Bass-Robinson earlier this year to join the powerful yard of Paul Peter.

The son of Rafeef has scored twice on the highveld and his defeat of Dyce at Turffontein in July is particularly strong form.

Master Archie looks set to start favourite for Thursday’s sixth race and Warren Kennedy will be looking forward to partnering the grey for the first time. The biggest danger could be Captain’s Run who receives 5.5kg from Peter’s runner.

Another Candice Dawson inmate, Ontheverge, has solid claims of opening her account in the second race provided the filly can beat Sean Tarry’s runner Shikuru.

Tarry and Lyle Hewitson ruled the roost at Turffontein last weekend and Shikuru will have her supporters in a weak six-horse field.

Hewitson is booting home the winners before his departure for Japan and Gilda Gray looks another likely winner for the champion jockey in the third race. This is another shallow maiden field but Gilda Gray boasts the best form.

There is one newcomer in this race in the form of English Primrose and Houdalakis’ debutante will be worth a check in the betting market.

The final leg of the Pick 6 looks a minefield for punters with the majority of the 12-strong field possessing some sort of chance in the 1,200m contest. Muzi Yeni’s mount, Flower Of Scotland, looks one of the main fancies along with Meet The Captain, Letsdoit and West Coast Lover.

Jockey Denis Schwarz rode Meet The Captain last time out, but he switches to Midnight Gem and this Scott Bros-bred daughter of Crusade looks on the upgrade.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (3) Monsoon Kenny (1) Jackson’s Duel (4) Invincible Wall (2) Passing Shot

2nd Race: (5) Ontheverge (1) Shikuru (2) Stunning Kitten (4) After Me

3rd Race: (1) Gilda Gray (8) English Primrose (2) Rockingthetimeaway (5) Nena’s Star

4th Race: (11) Golden Aspen (1) Timbavati River (6) Corapi (3) Gone In Time

5th Race: (6) Waya Yire (5) Alabama Anna (1) Sweet Sensation (2) Naarah

6th Race: (4) Master Archie (8) Captain’s Run (1) Captain Morisco (6) Jet Cat

7th Race: (1) Eliud (3) Nartjie (5) Paton’s Tears (6) Lady Calavera

8th Race: (4) Midnight Gem (5) Flower Of Scotland (1) Letsdoit (11) Meet The Captain