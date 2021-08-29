Emotional Minnaar puts it all together for downhill world title

Greg Minnaar hung his head and wondered when he crossed the line quickest in his run at the UCI World Downhill Championship in Val di Sole, Italy, on Sunday. A little while later he hung his head and cried again, crowned world champion for an incredible fourth time.

“I just started crying on the hot seat because it was incredible,” said Minnaar, who had to wait for four more riders to come down the hill before he could believe.

“We have these beautiful bikes made by Santa Cruz, and to have all these graphics with all these World Champs results on them ... you know, I haven’t got a medal in a couple of years. There was a lot of pressure on myself to get one here. It felt like everything was going well, but to put it together in that final run was super.”

There were slips and bumps and misfortunes for the final four who followed Minnaar, with Loic Bruni, also a four-time world champion, discovering just how wild and steep the Val di Sole is.

Minnaar finished 0.277 sec ahead of France’s Benoit Coulanges and 0.441 sec in front of Australia’s Troy Brosnan.

“We saw a lot of crashes and I’m pretty stoked to have got another medal, regardless of the colour. It’s a win,” said an emotional Minnaar, who hadn’t shown much reaction at the finish line.

“When I finished and had to wait, I had to win a race on someone else’s misfortune. I don’t like to celebrate a win until the guy’s down to the finish line. I just dropped my head. I was crying. I couldn’t hold back.

“Though I felt like I could win it and I knew I could, when you manage to put together a run and it was a pretty rough run and you have made a lot of mistakes and you wonder if it was enough, and, suddenly, you realise it was enough, and you have just won a race, it’s an incredible feeling.”



Pietermaritzburg’s favourite son, Minnaar is forever young in what is supposed to be a young man’s sport — he turns 40 in November. But he keeps on as the most successful downhill racer in history with 23 victories in the UCI World Cup Series. There is little to suggest he is yet done, and that there is more to come.

“I love it. I love racing. It’s in my blood to be competitive,” said Minnaar.

“It is hard every year. It is a sport that is hard to master and I have never felt I really have got on top of it. I feel like there is always something changing, someone new to beat, and this week was the same.”