SA’s Paralympic stars happy to have made it to Tokyo

At the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, Ntando Mahlangu, then just 14, bounced with giddy excitement on the podium on the two prosthetic legs that had not only won silver in the 200m but told the story of those who had helped him get there.

The names of all those who had played a part in his reaching the Games, just four years after he had learnt to walk following his decision to amputate, were inscribed on the legs. Five years later, Mahlangu is planning something similar for the 200m and long jump events.

“Coming in to these Games I have done something special,” Mahlangu said from Tokyo on Thursday. “I have done something similar [to Rio] for my long jump blades and my 200m blades. There will be two different designs. I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but it is very special. I will share the story of the design after each event.”

Mahlangu is still a teenager but feels his emotional growth has matched his physical development. He is a Paralympic superstar, one of nine Paralympians to be featured in the Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix.

“As a person I started to believe in myself a lot more. I’m also emotionally and mentally a lot stronger. The speed and the physicality are very important, but what I have gone through has made me a better person than I was in 2016. I’ve worked on my strength and running style, but the first thing we had to do was to make sure I was emotionally right for the Games. Having that I feel a lot more confident going into the competition.

“The challenge of lockdown meant we could not go out to train. We didn’t know how to plan our training and competition schedule because we did not know whether the Games were going to happen or not. Having the team I had behind me back home made it easier. If the Games weren’t going to happen this year, our aim was to maintain and maintain and maintain.”

Mahlangu will compete in the long jump on Saturday and the 200m on September 3, where he will come up against Richard Whitehead, the dominant force in the 200m and the winner in Rio and London. The Brit is back at the age of 45 and while he says he is definitely going to retire after these Games, “I’m not sure he will,” laughed Mahlangu.

“I have run against him many times. He dominated in 2016, then at the 2017 World Champs and in 2019, at the World Champs, the tables were turned and I won. If you look at his social media he is training and getting stronger, which is a good thing.

“We know what has been going on with him. I don’t share a lot on social media. I do the work and then I surprise people in competition. I’m going for the gold.”