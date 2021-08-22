Dynasty colt makes top price

Similar to art collectors keen to get their hands on the last works of a famous painter, racehorse buyers were chasing some of the last progeny of deceased champion Dynasty at the August Two-Year-Old Sale in Germiston.

Just three of Dynasty’s offspring were on offer in the 316-lot sale, which concluded on Saturday evening, and it was no surprise that one of this trio made top price.

The colt in question — knocked down to Form Bloodstock for R1.2m — was consigned by Wilgerbosdrift Stud and is the fifth produce of the British mare Welwitschia.

The two-year-old, named Herero Secret, is a full-sister to Mike de Kock's Golden Slipper winner Desert Miracle and a half-brother to Summer Cup third Tree Tumbo.

When the figures were totted up, Dynasty had the highest average by far with his three colts averaging R573,333. Another recently deceased champion sire, Silvano, had an average of R365,500 for his four lots.

A total of 275 lots were sold over the two-day sale, returning an aggregate of R39.4m, just R300,000 short of the corresponding sale held in November 2020. This year 25% fewer horses were catalogued.

As August is Women’s Month, it was perhaps fitting that the top filly on the sale was bought by KwaZulu-Natal trainer Wendy Whitehead. She is not one of the big-name trainers in the sport, but has considerable success with her small string of horses.

The filly that caught Whitehead’s attention was a daughter of What A Winter consigned by Mauritzfontein Stud. Maggie Smith is the first produce of the three-time winning Australian mare Dame Eleanor.

The filly’s granddam, Curtana, enjoyed an outstanding career in Australia, winning six races and running second in the grade 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes.

Freshman sire Rafeef continued to be popular with buyers and his 11 lots sold averaged R336,818. His son, William Robertson, recently won the SA Bloodstock Cup at Turffontein.

Form Bloodstock have been Bloodstock SA’s best customer for years and the trend continued with the Cape-based organisation outlaying R4.63m on 14 lots including the sale-topper.

Meanwhile, in York in the UK former top jockey Johnny Murtagh, now a successful trainer, won the £500,000 Ebor Handicap with his stayer Sonnyboyliston. The gelding is named after the former world heavyweight champion boxer.

Murtagh has big plans for his winner and, after taking in the Irish St Leger, plans to head to Australia for a tilt at the Melbourne Cup in the first week of November.

An ecstatic Murtagh told reporters: “It’s one of those years when things are snowballing very well. We have had the Ebor in mind for a long time. Things like that don’t always work out but thankfully they did this time — by a head!”

In a driving finish with the 16-1 chance Quickthorn, jockey Ben Coen had his mount in front where it mattered with 33-1 outsider Alounak finishing third.

Trainer William Haggas, whose entry Hamish had been heavily backed in the ante-post market, was withdrawn at the last moment because the ground was deemed too firm.