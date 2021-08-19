Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: Purple Paralympics, not just for the 15% BL PREMIUM

On Thursday, five days before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, parts of the world turned purple as the WeThe15 campaign was launched, an initiative to promote inclusion, improve lives and end discrimination for disabled people globally.

The FNB Stadium was one of 125 buildings and landmarks to be lit purple, the colour of the campaign. Others included the Empire State Building, Murrayfield, Tokyo Skytree, the Colosseum, London Eye, Piccadilly Circus and Niagara Falls...