Why SA racehorse Dynasty is still hogging the headlines

Here is an interesting fact — champion SA racehorse Dynasty was making headlines before Lionel Messi scored his first goal for Barcelona.

Dynasty won the 2003 Durban July from the worst draw, while Messi netted his first goal for Barcelona against Albacete in the 2004/2005 season.

Last week the star footballer made headlines when signing for Paris St Germain, but now-deceased Dynasty could still be the salestopper at this week’s August Two Year-Old Sale in Germiston. The auction will be held on Friday and Saturday.

Sadly, Dynasty, winner of nine races and champion sire in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2017, died in March 2019 but his progeny continue to keep his name in the forefront of racing.

There are only three two-year-olds by Dynasty coming under the hammer this week, but two of them have a chance of topping the sale.

First through the ring on Friday (lot 106) is a colt consigned by Maine Chance Farms named One Step At A Time. He is bred in the purple being a three-parts brother to Lady In Black, Nexus and Solid Speed. On Saturday Wilgerbosdrift Stud are offering a Dynasty colt out of the British mare Welwitschia. Named Herero Secret, the two-year-old is a half-brother to Tree Tumbo who has won four races for Sean Tarry and ran third in the 2020 Summer Cup. Tarry trains Tree Tumbo so is sure to run his expert eye over lot 224.

The other Dynasty — a colt also consigned by Wilgerbosdrift — will be the sixth horse through the ring on Saturday (lot 147) and he is the fourth produce of the Irish mare Saint Mary.

It’s quite possible that the “new kid on the block” in the stallion ranks, Rafeef, will steal the thunder from Dynasty. His 12 two-year-olds include a full-brother (lot 79) to recent SA Bloodstock Cup winner William Robertson. He has been consigned by Boland Stud (as agent).

After his Turffontein win — a confident choice in Business Day — trainer Corne Spies said: “I think Rafeef is going to be one of the serious boom stallions going forward.”

A daughter of Rafeef who may prove popular is lot 250 who is a half-sister to Withbatedbreath and four-time winner Benjan. She is being offered by Mauritzfontein Stud.

Here are some of the other lots due to come under the hammer on Saturday:

Lot 142: Consigned by Wicklow Stud: this Master Of My Fate colt is a half-brother to the five-time winner, Forries Waltz, who won races in SA and the UAE.

Lot 149: Consigned by Riethuiskraal Stud: this What A Winter colt is the first produce of the seven-time winner Sarve.

Lot 150: Consigned by Spring Valley Stud (as agent for Gary Player): this Gimmethegreenlight colt (only four of his progeny on sale) is a full-brother to the six-time winner Green Plains.

Lot 170: Consigned by Winterbach Stud (as agent): this daughter of What A Winter is a half-sister to Vaughan Marshall’s three-year-old Rascallion. My bank manager and I are not on good terms after he could only manage fifth place in the Durban July, but he could bounce back to form during the Cape season.

Lot 200: Consigned by Drakenstein Stud: this Var colt is a full-brother to SA Nursery winner, William The Silent.

Lot 230: Consigned by Southford Stud: this daughter of Admiral Kitten is the sixth produce of the six-time winner, Wishing Star.

Lot 232: Consigned by Maine Chance Farms (on behalf of their grooms): There will be lots of fingers crossed that this Vercingetorix colt will make a good price and this seems likely as he is a full-brother to Lucky Houdalakis’s talented filly Wisteria Walk.

Lot 236: Consigned by Millstream Farm (as agent for Al Adiyaat Pty Ltd): this daughter of Var is a half-sister to Summer Cup winner Zillzaal. Another one sure to be checked out by Tarry.

Lot 241: Consigned by Keivan Stud: Act Of War has had a sensational season and the son of Dynasty has produced a colt whose dam is a sister to Iron Lady.

Lot 244: Consigned by Ascot Stud: This Global View colt is a half-brother to the six-time winner Arabian Beat.

Lot 245: Consigned by Drakenstein Stud: This is a colt by popular sire Futura named Battleground and he is a half-brother to the three-time winner Princess Irene.

Lot 255: Consigned by Hemel ’n Aarde Stud: This daughter of Time Thief is a half-sister to SA Derby winner Samurai Warrior.

Lot 258: Consigned by Piemonte Stud: A Rafeef colt (early foal) who is the first produce of the eight-time winner Beataboutthebush.

Lot 268: Consigned by Ascot Stud: This is a daughter of Silvano named Girl’s World who is full-sister to seven-time winner Silvan Star.