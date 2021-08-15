SA’s Binder in heroic victory in Austria as tyre gamble pays off

London — South African Brad Binder delivered a sensational home Austrian Grand Prix win for his KTM team on Sunday after a late, crazy gamble to stick to slick tyres on a wet and slippery track paid off.

As the rain came down and the top five peeled into the pits at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring to switch to bikes shod with wet tyres, sixth-placed Binder stayed out and hung on in the downpour for three wild laps.

“Sometimes life favours the brave and today it worked,” said the 26-year-old.

Ducati’s Italian factory rider Francesco Bagnaia, who had led for much of the race and was one of the front-runners who pitted, roared back through the field to take second place but was 9.991 sec behind.

Spanish rookie pole-sitter Jorge Martin, winner on the Pramac Ducati at the same track a weekend earlier, finished third in front of 86,000 spectators.