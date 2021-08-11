Sport / Other Sport

Timely stakes boost before two-year-old sale at Germiston

No Gauteng race will carry less than R80,000 in prize money, Gold Circle announces

11 August 2021 - 15:24 David Mollett
Picture: 123RF/ MELORYS
Picture: 123RF/ MELORYS

Gold Circle’s statement that no race in Gauteng will carry prize money less than R80,000 is a shot in the arm for next week’s August Two-Year-Old Sale at Germiston.

That is the view of Bloodstock SA CEO Michael Holmes.

“Any stake increase is great news for owners. This one has come at an opportune time as we are hosting an important sale next week,” Holmes said.

Altogether 316 two-year-olds will go under the hammer at the TBA complex at Germiston on August 20 & 21.

Many of the top studs will consign large drafts including Wilgerbosdrift, Ascot Stud, Hemel n Aarde Stud, Mauritzfontein Stud, Riethuiskraal Stud and Piemonte Stud.

Here is a look at some of the lots being offered on the first day.

Lot 4: Consigned by Blue Sky Thoroughbreds: this Rafeef colt is a half-brother to Rapid Fire who notched the fourth win of her career at Turffontein on August 1.

Lot 6: Also consigned by Blue Sky Thoroughbreds: this Master Of My Fate filly is a half-sister to AJ’s Captain who ran a creditable second behind Waterberry Lane in the grade 2 Golden Horseshoe on July day.

Lot 13: Consigned by Wilgerbosdrift: this Flower Alley filly is well related being a half-sister to Alec Laird's stayer Chitengo and also five-time winner Okavango Delta.

Lot 32: Consigned by Cheveley Stud: this filly by Gimmethegreenlight (only four on sale) is the fourth produce of the six-time winner Jade Vine.

Lot 35: Consigned by Winterbach Stud: this colt by Dubawi’s son, Erupt, is the third produce of the grade 3 winner Jet Set Go.

Lot 42: Consigned by Piemonte Stud: this Flying The Flag filly is the second produce of the five-time winner Kanara.

Lot 48: Consigned by Cheveley Stud: this Legislate colt is a half-brother to five-time winners Fragrant Al and Rekindle.

Lot 49: Consigned by Ascot Stud: this colt by The US is a half-brother to the six-time winner Kissable.

Lot 59: Consigned by Boland Stud: this Master Of My Fate colt is a half-brother to six-time winner Master Landing and four-time winner Fulcrum.

Lot 60: Consigned by Wilgerbosdrift: This daughter of Rafeef is well-related being the seventh produce of the 2009 Equus Champion Two-Year-Old Filly Laverna.

Lot 67: Also Consigned by Wilgerbosdrift: This daughter of The US is a half-sister to SA Derby winner Out Of Your League.

Lot 76: Consigned by Spring Valley Stud: this Rabada colt is a half-brother to Jaeger Moon and also Before Noon who finished fourth in the recent Marshalls Gold Cup.

Lot 78: Consigned by Boland Stud (as agent): this Futura colt (only seven of his progeny on the sale) is the fifth produce of the three-time winner Mary Stuart.

Lot 93: Consigned by Ascot Stud: this Global View colt is a half-brother to the seven-time winner Elusive Fortune.

Lot 96: Consigned by Wicklow Stud: this colt by The US is the third produce of the four-time winner Mysterio.

Lot 116: Consigned by Winterbach Stud: this daughter of Querari is the first produce of the four-time winner Patchit Up Baby.

Lot 120: Consigned by Ascot Stud: This daughter of Global View is a half-sister to Disa Leader, Horse-of-the-Year in Mauritius in 2010.

Lot 123: Also consigned by Ascot Stud: another daughter of Global View who is a half-sister to Cape Merchants winner Search Party.

Lot 134: Consigned by Cheveley Stud: this colt by The US is the sixth produce of the four-time winner Reason To Believe.

Lot 139: Consigned by Spring Valley Stud: this daughter of William Longsword is the fourth produce of the five-time winner Resolution.

Lots 141 to 316: Due to be offered on August 21 — will be reviewed on Monday.

Cheyne’s chance to land first national jockey’s title

Race between riders can go down to the wire this season
Sport
2 days ago

Bass-Robinson does famous dad proud with best season

The 2020/2021 campaign saw the trainer saddle 104 winners, an increase on her 2019/2020 tally of 49
Sport
1 week ago

Racing fans divided over which horse will scoop top Equus award

Seven mounts are in the running — but the judges face a pummelling whatever they decide
Sport
1 day ago

Domeyer returns after injury with two mounts at Vaal

Cape jockey, who was  sidelined in recent weeks with a broken thumb, makes a surprise visit to the Vaal on Tuesday
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Kaitano Tembo talks up Chiefs ahead of new season
Sport / Soccer
2.
Lionel Messi eyes Champions League crown for PSG
Sport / Soccer
3.
Trevor Nyakane is a champion, says Boks forwards ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
All Blacks vow to make a better show of next ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Blow to Boks as surgery sidelines Pieter-Steph du ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Racing fans divided over which horse will scoop top Equus award

Sport / Other Sport

Bass-Robinson does famous dad proud with best season

Sport / Other Sport

Hewitson writes his own script before second stint in Japan

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.