Timely stakes boost before two-year-old sale at Germiston

Gold Circle’s statement that no race in Gauteng will carry prize money less than R80,000 is a shot in the arm for next week’s August Two-Year-Old Sale at Germiston.

That is the view of Bloodstock SA CEO Michael Holmes.

“Any stake increase is great news for owners. This one has come at an opportune time as we are hosting an important sale next week,” Holmes said.

Altogether 316 two-year-olds will go under the hammer at the TBA complex at Germiston on August 20 & 21.

Many of the top studs will consign large drafts including Wilgerbosdrift, Ascot Stud, Hemel n Aarde Stud, Mauritzfontein Stud, Riethuiskraal Stud and Piemonte Stud.

Here is a look at some of the lots being offered on the first day.

Lot 4: Consigned by Blue Sky Thoroughbreds: this Rafeef colt is a half-brother to Rapid Fire who notched the fourth win of her career at Turffontein on August 1.

Lot 6: Also consigned by Blue Sky Thoroughbreds: this Master Of My Fate filly is a half-sister to AJ’s Captain who ran a creditable second behind Waterberry Lane in the grade 2 Golden Horseshoe on July day.

Lot 13: Consigned by Wilgerbosdrift: this Flower Alley filly is well related being a half-sister to Alec Laird's stayer Chitengo and also five-time winner Okavango Delta.

Lot 32: Consigned by Cheveley Stud: this filly by Gimmethegreenlight (only four on sale) is the fourth produce of the six-time winner Jade Vine.

Lot 35: Consigned by Winterbach Stud: this colt by Dubawi’s son, Erupt, is the third produce of the grade 3 winner Jet Set Go.

Lot 42: Consigned by Piemonte Stud: this Flying The Flag filly is the second produce of the five-time winner Kanara.

Lot 48: Consigned by Cheveley Stud: this Legislate colt is a half-brother to five-time winners Fragrant Al and Rekindle.

Lot 49: Consigned by Ascot Stud: this colt by The US is a half-brother to the six-time winner Kissable.

Lot 59: Consigned by Boland Stud: this Master Of My Fate colt is a half-brother to six-time winner Master Landing and four-time winner Fulcrum.

Lot 60: Consigned by Wilgerbosdrift: This daughter of Rafeef is well-related being the seventh produce of the 2009 Equus Champion Two-Year-Old Filly Laverna.

Lot 67: Also Consigned by Wilgerbosdrift: This daughter of The US is a half-sister to SA Derby winner Out Of Your League.

Lot 76: Consigned by Spring Valley Stud: this Rabada colt is a half-brother to Jaeger Moon and also Before Noon who finished fourth in the recent Marshalls Gold Cup.

Lot 78: Consigned by Boland Stud (as agent): this Futura colt (only seven of his progeny on the sale) is the fifth produce of the three-time winner Mary Stuart.

Lot 93: Consigned by Ascot Stud: this Global View colt is a half-brother to the seven-time winner Elusive Fortune.

Lot 96: Consigned by Wicklow Stud: this colt by The US is the third produce of the four-time winner Mysterio.

Lot 116: Consigned by Winterbach Stud: this daughter of Querari is the first produce of the four-time winner Patchit Up Baby.

Lot 120: Consigned by Ascot Stud: This daughter of Global View is a half-sister to Disa Leader, Horse-of-the-Year in Mauritius in 2010.

Lot 123: Also consigned by Ascot Stud: another daughter of Global View who is a half-sister to Cape Merchants winner Search Party.

Lot 134: Consigned by Cheveley Stud: this colt by The US is the sixth produce of the four-time winner Reason To Believe.

Lot 139: Consigned by Spring Valley Stud: this daughter of William Longsword is the fourth produce of the five-time winner Resolution.

Lots 141 to 316: Due to be offered on August 21 — will be reviewed on Monday.