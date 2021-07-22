Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: The rugby is serious but the tour is fun Being one of the Lions is something special — a celebration of hard work, tough training, playing hard, having drinks afterwards and singing BL PREMIUM

John Robbie, British and Irish Lion No 574, has been sitting down with my mate David O’Sullivan to record a series of interviews on the Castle Lager Lions Series. They are stories told the way only John can tell them, with depth, honesty, knowledge and passion.

David sent me one of their interviews a few days back. It was the quickest and best 20 minutes of my week. So I thought the proper thing to do would be to share some of John’s thoughts on watching, celebrating and, firstly, being a Lion in his own words...