Australia’s Brisbane named as 2032 Summer Olympics host city

New selection process to prevent bidding wars among cities meant it was the sole candidate

22 July 2021 - 00:19 Charles Capel
Annastacia Palaszczuk celebrates after Brisbane was announced as the 2032 Summer Olympics host city during the 138th IOC session in Tokyo, Japan, July 21 2021. Picture: REUTERS/TORU HANAI
Tokyo — Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Olympics under a new selection process that saw it as the sole candidate, making Australia a three-time host of the summer games.

The International Olympic Committee approved Brisbane’s bid in a 72-5 vote, according to a statement on Wednesday. The selection process was overhauled in 2019 to prevent bidding wars among cities.

“This new approach is lighter, more collaborative, more compact, and has a positive impact. Now we always have a significant pool of interested parties for 2036, and even for 2040,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in the statement.

The IOC said Brisbane spent about 80% less than the average candidate for the games in 2020, 2024 and 2028. The event is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2032.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the games will “lock in economic growth and social benefits” for years to come.

“We know the impact on Sydney more than two decades ago was transformative,” Morrison said in an e-mailed statement. “We can now expect a repeat for Brisbane and communities across Queensland.”

