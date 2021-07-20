Manyonga breaks silence after four-year ban
Long jumper says he’s working on himself to fix his innermost demons
Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga has broken his silence after his four-year ban and apologised to his family and South Africans.
The long-jumper’s apology on his Twitter account came after his ban in June for failing to make himself available for drug testing three times in a 12-month period under the sport’s “whereabouts” criteria.
“From the sincerest part of my heart‚ I want to take this opportunity to apologise to my family‚ supporters‚ followers and every person in this world that believed in Luvo Manyonga‚” he said.
“I am in the process of working on myself and fixing my innermost demons. Much love to all #workinprogress.”
Manyonga‚ who won at the 2011 under-20 world championships while competing for Maties‚ struggled with addiction to crystal meth which resulted in a ban from athletics for 18 months in 2012.
He beat his addiction in 2015‚ moving to Tuks in Pretoria to begin competing again. He then moved to Port Elizabeth in 2018‚ but went off the athletics grid some months ago. Nobody seemed to know his wherabouts.
Manyonga had his best season in 2017‚ shifting the SA record to 8.65m and then lifting the world crown in London. He failed to defend his title in Doha in 2020‚ finishing off the podium in fourth place.