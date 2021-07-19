Olympics loses another star after Coco Gauff drops out

American Coco Gauff will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, the 17-year-old has said.

Gauff was set to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000 but instead joins a number of the world’s top players who have already pulled out of the Tokyo Games.

“I’m disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” world No 25 Gauff, who was going to compete in both the singles and doubles competitions, said on Twitter.