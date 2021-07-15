Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: Kolbe’s whizzing answers in advance of any questions BL PREMIUM

It was a chirp almost as good as the move that inspired it in the SA A match against the British & Irish Lions. After Cheslin Kolbe had stopped, hopped and whooshed through the smallest and most uninviting of gaps, Jean de Villiers was in awe.

“Chris Harris is still not sure what side of Cheslin Kolbe went past him.” I watched the replay to check. It was Kolbe’s left side. Harris did get a hand on the Springbok, twice, his left and then his right got a small handful of jersey, but Kolbe’s acceleration was too much, too soon for Harris. Lukhanyo Am ran a solid line off Kolbe’s left shoulder to take the pass when Kolbe was eventually stopped, scoring a try that knocked some of the stuffing out of the Lions...