Silverstone’s new Sprint format to test F1 title rivals

A mistake on Friday is likely to carry far bigger consequences now, while fans — absent last year due to Covid-19 restrictions — can look forward to action on all three days.

Points will be on offer for the top three on Saturday, meaning a driver who wins both races and sets the fastest lap on Sunday can bank a maximum 29.

“I’m hoping of course to come out of that race with 29 points,” said Red Bull’s Verstappen, now 32 points clear of Hamilton after winning five of nine races including the last three.

“I hope in racing perspective it’s coming home,” he told Sky Sports television in a cheeky nod to the soccer chant sung by England fans before their team lost last Sunday’s European Championship final to Italy.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will be aiming for a record-extending eighth home win to regain lost momentum, with his Mercedes team also bringing new parts to make the car faster. He will also be racing at Silverstone for the first time since they named a straight after him.

Verstappen, winner of 2020’s 70th anniversary race when the windswept former airfield hosted two successive rounds on a pandemic-hit calendar, can also secure a sixth win in a row for Honda-powered Red Bull.

“Mercedes have been enormously strong there over the years, and Lewis has his home support as well. So we expect it to be a big challenge,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

McLaren’s Lando Norris will enjoy strong home support after notching up three podiums so far this season and narrowly missing out on a first pole in Austria.

“Seeing the grandstands full and everything feeling a bit more normal is something I’m really looking forward to,” said the 21-year-old.

George Russell, at Williams, is the third British driver on the grid and will raise a big cheer if he can score the team’s first points in two years.

F1 fans will also get a glimpse of the future, with the presentation online on Thursday of a life-size 2022 car, reflecting new rules designed to create closer racing.

