Sport / Other Sport

Wimbledon finalist Kgothatso Montjane targets Paralympics podium

Wheelchair tennis ace sees herself as an ambassador for Africa

12 July 2021 - 17:32 Mninawa Ntloko
Kgothatso Montjane. Picture: REG CALDECOTT/GALLO IMAGES
Kgothatso Montjane. Picture: REG CALDECOTT/GALLO IMAGES

Kgothatso “KG” Montjane has set her sights on a podium finish at the Paralympic Games in Japan in August and the SA wheelchair tennis ace insisted she will celebrate whether she brings home gold‚ silver or bronze.

The 35-year-old Montjane has been riding the crest of a wave after she became the first black woman from SA to reach a grand slam singles final following her exploits in the Wimbledon wheelchair championship decider at the weekend.

While she lost 6-2 6-2 to world No 1 Diede de Groot‚ she was content with her performance against the Dutch player as her historic march to the final has also helped tick an important personal box that is part of her plan for the Paralympics.

The global showpiece will be held from August 24 to September 5, and Montjane said on Monday that her long-term plan is starting to come together.

Reaching the Wimbledon final “was obviously a great milestone and I have just been struggling through the hurdles‚ trying to do better as a player‚ to grow as a player and I am very happy with the performance.

“We all know that for the past four years it was all about preparing for the Paralympics,” she said. Wimbledon was just “preparation for the Paralympics, because I think that is the big one.

“To have made history again ... it is all about giving hope to my fellow Africans‚ my fellow South Africans and the country‚ to just never give up ... being out here was about being an ambassador and representing the continent really well and hoping I can inspire the younger generation to never give up in taking the sport [further].

“Other than that I am just grateful for what I have achieved and a big up to my team for never giving up‚ for soldiering on with me during all the struggles and making sure I get to be out here and competing.

“The plan was always about going to the Paralympics‚ making sure  I am seeded and that has been ticked.

“From the first match I was telling myself this might be a quarterfinal for me in the Paralympics‚ getting into the last four‚ that is when I saw the podium and then the opportunity to reach the final sums it up.

“I do not care which medal I get in the Paralympics‚ as long as I finish on the podium I will be happy.”

Brave Montjane goes down in Wimbledon final

Diede de Groot beats first SA black woman to reach a Grand Slam singles decider after brief fightback
Sport
21 hours ago

Raven Klaasen and Kgothatso Montjane keep SA flag flying at Wimbledon

Klaasen aiming to go one better than 2018 when he lost in the final
Sport
2 years ago

Meet the first black SA woman to play at Wimbledon

Kgothatso Montjane was also the first woman in post-apartheid SA to make it all the way to the singles semifinals, alone, and in a wheelchair
Life
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Strong Springbok team named to face Georgia
Sport / Rugby
2.
Kolisi’s Boks out to lift the mood of South ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rainbow Bridge odds cut for Durban July as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Barty wins Blinkova battle to reach Wimbledon ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Gatland impressed with Lions competition in squad ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.