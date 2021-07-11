Sport / Other Sport

Evonne Goolagong knew Barty was Australia’s next champion

Australian tennis great gushes over her ‘little sister’

11 July 2021 - 18:54 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Evonne Goolagong at the Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia, January 27 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Evonne Goolagong at the Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia, January 27 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Bengaluru — Australian great Evonne Goolagong said Ash Barty’s Wimbledon win on Saturday made her more emotional than her own triumph at the grass court Major 50 years ago.

Barty was on a mission at Wimbledon this year and emulated Goolagong, with whom she shares indigenous Australian heritage, by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final.

“Everybody reacts differently when they win Wimbledon for the first time. It didn’t hit me until later, because you turn numb. You’re in shock, just as Ash was,” Goolagong said in a video released by Tennis Australia on Sunday.

“We were so excited. Now I see the other side ... my family, how they were when they were watching me win. They were jumping up, crying, screaming ... exactly what we were doing.”

Wearing a scalloped-edged outfit in the style of Goolagong’s 1970s kit, Barty said after her win that she hoped she had made her idol proud.

“She certainly did. She made me proud from the first time I saw her,” Goolagong said. “She must have been 13, playing at the Australian Open. [My husband] Roger and I saw one whole point in which she had all the skills.

“She did the slice, volley, smash, everything ... and we both looked at each other and said ‘she’s got it, she’s going to be our next champion’. Look at her now.

“I remember not watching tennis until Roger Federer came along, because he had all the skills ... just magical. I thought wouldn’t it be nice if a young girl came along who could play like that and along came Ash ... she’s never looked back.”

Goolagong said it was “amazing” that Barty claimed her first Grand Slam title at the French Open [2019], the venue of her own maiden Major in 1971.

“One of the last messages I sent to Ash was ‘dreams do come true and it’ll come true for you’. I felt so confident,” Goolagong said. “I’m so proud of Ash and the way she handles herself. Not just on the court but off the court, too. She’s a great Australian, everybody loves her.

“Ash is like a little sister and part of my family and we treat each other that way. It’s magical when you achieve your dream. I’m sure it’s magical for her.” 

Reuters

Ash Barty beats Kerber to reach first Wimbledon final

Australian out to emulate countrywoman Evonne Goolagong, who won the second of her two titles 41 years ago
Sport
3 days ago

Barty beats Suarez Navarro to reach Wimbledon second round

Women’s top seed withstands heroic fightback from Spaniard to win first-round match
Sport
1 week ago

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon with ankle injury

Top players commiserate as American sixth seed leaves first round at Wimbledon for the first time
Sport
1 week ago

Djokovic avoids shock as Centre Court comes back to life

Grand Slam debutant takes first set off World No 1
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Strong Springbok team named to face Georgia
Sport / Rugby
2.
Kolisi’s Boks out to lift the mood of South ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rainbow Bridge odds cut for Durban July as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Barty wins Blinkova battle to reach Wimbledon ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Gatland impressed with Lions competition in squad ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

MNINAWA NTLOKO: It’s no great surprise that some sports stars shun interviews

Sport

Serena mum on decision to skip Tokyo Games

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic returns to Wimbledon with stranglehold on men’s game

Sport / Other Sport

Roger Federer withdraws from French Open with Wimbledon in mind

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.