Paul Peter’s stable has enjoyed same success as Chelsea

The statistics tell the story. From a fifth-place finish in the 2019/2020 season, trainer Paul Peter Peter’swill finish second this term to prove his Turffontein operation has risen to new heights.

Here are the numbers:

In 2019/2020 Peter sent out 114 winners for a fifth-place finish in the national log. The stable’s earnings were R6m less than champion Sean Tarry.

In 2020/2021 Peter has (to July 5) sent out 140 winners and his stakes tally is about R900,000 more than Tarry.

Of course, the stable’s flag-bearer has been Summer Cup heroine Summer Pudding but others have played their part including Hawaii Stakes winner MK’s Pride. Before his defeat in the Post Merchants, the Willow Magic colt boasted a career record of five wins from 10 starts.

In a way, Peter’s success has mirrored that of Chelsea Football Club. The London club did not win the Premier League, that honour went to Manchester City. Similarly, Peter will not be champion trainer, that honour will go to Justin Snaith.

But success in the Champions League proved Chelsea are right up there with the best. The same can be said of Peter.

For Sean Tarry, perhaps his season has mirrored that of Manchester United. They had to settle for second place in the Premier League and the Randjesfontein conditioner — with R6m less earnings than 2019/2020 — will finish third in the trainers log.

The 52-year-old did not have the firepower this season to win the important races such as the Summer Cup, Queen’s Plate, Met and July.

Still, Tarry proved last Saturday that his runners demand the closest scrutiny. He captured the Hollywoodbets 2200 for owners Chris van Niekerk and Bruce Gardner with Shango and won the Gold Vase for Al Adiyaat with Nebraas.

In their hearts, both Tarry and Lyle Hewitson must have known the best they could hope for in the Vodacom July was fifth or sixth place with five-year-old Cirillo. He fared OK finishing seventh but Hewitson will surely hope to partner one of the leading fancies in 2022.

Peter sends a team of eight to Turffontein on Saturday and they include the three-year-old Kwite A Trip who takes on five rivals in the fifth race. The Trippi gelding won well at the Vaal last time out and has been upped six points for that win.

The first foal of the five-time winner Kwinta, Kwite A Trip was bred at Connemara Stud and they sold his half-sister (by Gimmethegreenlight) for R300,000 to Hollywoodbets at this year’s National Yearling Sales.

Ashley Fortune’s sprinter Captain Hindsight rates the main threat in this 1,200m contest as he is a useful sort on his day and goes well for jockey Calvin Habib.

Punters appear to have a Pick 6 banker in Warship who should have little trouble sinking her opponents in the fourth race. Lyle Hewitson has been booked for the ride.

Hewitson partners Victoria Paige in the sixth race and the Tarry inmate can start making up for lost time. The filly must have had her issues as she was off the course for seven months before returning and running a creditable third behind Vaseem at the Vaal.

Creditable is the right word to describe Stephen Moffatt’s handling of two females, Rouge Allure and Rio’s Winter, who both take on Victoria Paige. Rouge Allure, whom one would imagine will retire to stud shortly, is an 11-time winner from 80 starts while Rio’s Winter has chalked up four wins.

When Imbewu won at Turffontein in the middle of June, one name went into this writer’s notebook — Mike de Kock’s juvenile filly Clafoutis. Ridden by Luke Ferraris the daughter of Flower Alley did not have a great introduction being bumped but then ran on well in the closing stages.

The early betting on the first race suggests a “match” between Eternity Ring and Follow Me, but Clafoutis receives weight from both and this full-sister to Bayberry looks worth a punt.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (7) Clafoutis (2) Follow Me (1) Eternity Ring (5) Terra Time

2nd Race: (1) Rain In Holland (6) Flinders Range (5) Starrywinternight (3) Laird Of Breedon

3rd Race: (5) Never No Way (4) Gimme A Dream (1) Freedom Dancer (2) Touched By Stars

4th Race: (8) Warship (7) Remember When (5) French Joy (1) Frosted Ice

5th Race: (5) Kwite A Trip (3) Captain Hindsight (4) Singfonico (2) Visiway

6th Race: (2) Victoria Paige (1) Rio's Winter (5) Rouge Allure (4) Wylie Wench

7th Race: (1) Putontheredlight (6) Wisteria Walk (4) Orpheus (3) Green Haze

8th Race: (3) Believeinthefuture (2) Joe Harman (1) Parker Getrix (4) Jumeirah Gold

9th Race: (8) Rapid Charge (2) Crusade To Royalty (1) Arizona Lady (4) Lucky Shamrock