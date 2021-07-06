Race-walker Lebogang Shange‚ who is provisionally suspended for a doping violation‚ was included in the SA Olympic team on Tuesday.

Shange’s case is set to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland before the Tokyo Olympics‚ which will run from July 24 to August 8. The men’s 20km race walk is scheduled for August 5.

Shange‚ who tested positive for the anabolic steroid trenbolone‚ was given permission to compete in a couple of competitions last month to seal his Olympic qualification.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said the total number of athletes in Team SA was 180. It surpasses the previous highest‚ to Rio 2016‚ of 138.

Missing from the squad is swimming’s long-time head coach‚ Graham Hill‚ who reportedly withdrew for medical reasons.

The athletes named on Tuesday are:

Athletics

Men: Anaso Jobodwana (200m)‚ Thapelo Phora (400m)‚ Sokwakhana Zazini (400m hurdles)‚ Lebogang Shange (race walking)‚ Shaun Maswanganyi (4x100m relay)‚ Galaletsang Ramorwa (4x100m relay)‚ Chederick van Wyk (4x100m relay)‚ Pieter Conradie (4x400m relay)‚ Ranto Dikgale (4x400m relay)‚ Oscar Mavundla (4x400m relay)‚ Derrick Mokaleng (4x400m relay)‚ Zakithi Nene (4x400m relay)‚ Lythe Pillay (4x400m relay)‚ Precious Mashele (5000m)

Women: Jo-Ane van Dyk (javelin)

Rugby sevens: Kurt-Lee Arendse‚ Angelo Davids‚ Zain Davids‚ Selvyn Davids‚ Chris Dry‚ Branco du Preez‚ Ronald Brown‚ Stedman Gans‚ Justin Geduld‚ Sakoyisa Makata‚ JC Pretorius‚ Siviwe Soyizwapi (capt)‚ Impi Visser.

Swimming

Men: Martin Binedell (200m backstroke)

Women: Rebecca Meder (200m IM)‚ Dune Coetzee (4x100m medley relay)

Coaches and management: Nonkululeko Mngadi‚ Chanelle van Wyk‚ Rocco Meiring.