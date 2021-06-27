Sport / Other Sport Semenya heads for Belgium in last-ditch Olympics bid, but Mo Farah misses mark Efforts of double Olympic 800m champion to finish inside the 5,000m qualifying mark have failed

Caster Semenya will make a last-ditch attempt to qualify for the Olympic Games when she races over 5,000m at a meeting in Belgium this week.

The 30-year-old South African is banned from competing in any race from 400m to 1,600m after the sport’s governing body World Athletics ruled in 2018 that to ensure fair competition, women with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce them to compete in middle-distance races...