Red light for punters who fancy Got The Greenlight for July glory

Supporters of Vodacom Durban July favourite Got The Greenlight saw red on Tuesday when Muzi Yeni’s mount drew the wide berth of stall 14 for SA’s most famous race at Hollywoodbets Greyville on July 3.

The barrier is one slot higher than Got The Greenlight’s draw in 2020 when Joe Soma’s runner finished just three-parts of a length behind Belgarion who had an even worse gate. While some pundits were quick to point out that therefore the draw is not that important, it can be a serious disadvantage if a horse gets trapped out wide.

The widest barrier of 18 was allotted to Kommetdieding, which Business Day revealed on Monday would have Gavin Lerena in the saddle.

Michelle Rix, who trains the colt with her father Harold Crawford, was asked by this writer whether she thought the three-year-old would get the July trip. She said: “I have no doubts about him getting 2,200m.”

Met winner Rainbow Bridge, making his third appearance in the race, drew pole position for trainer Eric Sands and owners Mike and Norma Rattray. It is the second year running that the Ideal World gelding has drawn a low barrier after he had jumped from gate two in 2020.

Drawn right next to Rainbow Bridge is Johnny Hero, who represents the stable of Tyrone Zackey who saddled Smanjemanje to a close second behind Pomodoro in 2020. The Gold Circle panel was correct to invite the highveld horse as he had won the recent Jubilee Handicap at Turffontein, a race with a “preferential ticket” to the July.

Trainer Vaughan Marshall — trying to win this race for the first time — will have been smiling from ear to ear after the draw as his two runners, Rascallion and Linebacker, drew stalls six and seven respectively.

Interestingly, it was Linebacker’s jockey Grant van Niekerk who rode Smanjemanje for Zackey in the 2012 July.

Richard Fourie, successful aboard Belgarion 12 months ago, has deserted last year’s winner in favour of Do It Again, victorious in 2018 and 2019. He will jump from the wide barrier of 16.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry has two long-shot runners in Cirillo and Shah Akbar in his bid to win the race for the third time. No jockeys were declared for this duo so Lyle Hewitson is presumably undecided on which horse to choose.

Justin Snaith will be disappointed that last weekend’s Track & Ball Derby winner Silver Host was only named an emergency acceptor. Running Brave has been beaten by a total of 40 lengths in her past two starts so had to be a borderline choice for the panel.

The Snaith stable has four runners in the race in an attempt at a fourth consecutive success with Crown Towers and Nexus as backup to Do It Again and Belgarion.

Champion jockey Warren Kennedy was confirmed for She’s A Keeper with the four-year-old boasting the impressive record of five wins from six starts. Whether she can match strides with several strong male opponents remains to be seen.