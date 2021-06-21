Progeny of William Longsword popular at CTS Sale

William Longsword, a new addition to the sires’ ranks, was the success story at Sunday’s Cape Thoroughbred Sales (CTS) Farm Yearling Sale held at De Grendel wine estate with his progeny popular with buyers.

A total of 10 of William Longsword’s progeny were offered for sale and they grossed R790,000 to leave the son of Captain Al at the top of the sale’s sires’ list.

William Longsword, who stands at Klawervlei Stud, retired with six wins to his credit with his major success coming in the grade 1 Cape Guineas. His first crop are two-year-olds.

The aggregate for the 136-lot sale was R7.64m with an average of R72,123.

CTS executive Grant Knowles felt the sale had gone well. “Given the economic climate, and thanks to the support from a wide range of vendors and buyers, I think we can feel very satisfied with the results.

“It was also encouraging that 11 yearlings were purchased by Zimbabweans. The average was good for what was a solid sale at a world-class venue,” he said.

Top price was the R300,000 bid by owners Basie and Suzette Viljoen for a filly by Ideal World, sire of this season’s Met winner Rainbow Bridge. The yearling was consigned by Wilgerbosdrift Stud.

Trainers Sean Tarry and Paul Lafferty were prominent buyers at the sale with both spending more than half a million rand. Tarry bought eight yearlings while Lafferty secured five including a What A Winter colt for R190,000.

Sean Tarry Racing bought a Pomodoro colt for R120,000 and his full-sister Meteoric is likely to start favourite for the fourth race at the Vaal on Tuesday.

With Lyle Hewitson serving a week’s suspension, Tarry has booked S’manga Khumalo for the ride on the two-year-old who finished fourth on both her starts. The chief danger should be Muzi Yeni’s mount Lady Of The Flame.

Another of Khumalo’s rides, Winter Watch, will have her supporters in the sixth race as Roy Magner’s mare has slipped down the merit ratings. However, Barend Botes has his stable in hot form and his runner Enjoy The View could defy top weight of 60.5kg.

Champion jockey Warren Kennedy — likely to be confirmed as the pilot of She’s A Keeper in the Durban July — will be at the Vaal but keen to hear where Gareth van Zyl’s filly has drawn in the big race.

Kennedy has six mounts at the Free State track with his best chance of success lying with Warship in the second race. He rode the daughter of Coup De Grace on her recent debut when she took on winners and ran second to Cold Fact.

Punters have lost their shirts on Grimaldi so the gelding is one to be wary of in the fifth race. PrideofFranschhoek is reported to have respiratory problems, but she is one to consider at a big price.

The racehorse Anne Boleyn is faring better than her namesake — the second wife of Henry VIII who was beheaded in 1536. Paul Peter’s filly runs in the seventh race and should go well along with stablemate Greens.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Alesian Chief (7) Wings Of Nike (5) Wave Warrior (6) Song Of Liberty

2nd Race: (7) Warship (8) What A Miracle (2) Lucy English (3) Prettier In Pink

3rd Race: (5) Dyce (9) Il Padrino (10) With Pleasure (1) Lazy Guy

4th Race: (11) Meteoric (1) Lady Of The Flame (2) Dancing Arabian (4) Frosted Ice

5th Race: (5) PrideofFranschhoek (6) Light Warrior (1) Grimaldi (8) Brenner Pass

6th Race: (1) Enjoy The View (3) Winter Watch (7) Ace Of Spades (8) Ice Eater

7th Race: (4) Anne Boleyn (5) Greens (9) Bella Black (6) May Queen

8th Race: (7) Lucy In The Sky (9) Big City Girl (10) Feather The Nest (3) Capitiana