Sport / Other Sport

Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

Spanish great, 35, says he is listening to his body after a gruelling clay-court season

17 June 2021 - 15:05 Simon Jennings
Rafael Nadal. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO
Rafael Nadal. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career.

The 35-year-old Spaniard said the two-week gap between the French Open and Wimbledon — which starts on June 28 — is not enough time for him to recuperate after a demanding clay court season during which he played in five tournaments.

“I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Nadal, twice a Wimbledon champion, said on Twitter. “It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.”

Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, played at the Monte Carlo Masters, Barcelona, Madrid Masters and Rome Masters before the French Open.

A record 13-time champion at Roland Garros, he made a run to this year’s semifinals and was knocked out by ultimate champion Novak Djokovic in a four-set thriller — only his third loss on the Parisian clay, where he has won 105 matches.

“The fact that there has only been two weeks between RG [Roland Garros] and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season,” he added.  “They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term.”

Nadal has won two gold medals at the Olympics — a singles title in 2008 in Beijing and a doubles gold at Rio 2016, where he was the flag bearer for Spain.

“The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a sports person. I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live,” Nadal said. “I personally had the chance to live three of them and had the honour to be the flag bearer for my country.” 

Reuters

Venus Williams and Andy Murray secure Wimbledon wild cards

The American is 103rd in the women’s world rankings while the Scot has slipped to 124th after a spate of injuries
Sport
1 day ago

Djokovic targets Grand Slam record after French Open win

Serbian could become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Grand Slam titles in a calendar year
Sport
3 days ago

Patient Pavlyuchenkova reaches French Open final

Long regarded as a top player, the Russian has never before made it to the final of a grand slam
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LALI STANDER: Golf’s biggest conundrum: how long ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Bulls compete on two continents on same day
Sport / Rugby
3.
Chiefs aim to get Wydad to show some respect
Sport / Soccer
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Jealousy and infighting alive and ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Royal AM win another round in standoff with PSL
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

No sex in the Olympic Village, please — the condoms are to take home

Sport / Other Sport

Tokyo Olympic venue is all in the family

World / Asia

Counting the cost of Tokyo’s pandemic-delayed Olympics

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.