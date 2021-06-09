Khathi cops 30-day ban as authorities get strict on jockeys

Evidence that racing authorities are clamping down on jockey transgressions is apparent after Cape jockey Robert Khathi was hit with a 30-day ban after an inquiry in Cape Town.

Khathi, who has ridden 15 winners this season, was charged regarding his riding of trainer Mike Robinson’s runner Fateful in a race at Kenilworth on May 3.

The Cape stipendiary board charged Khathi with “failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures between the 300m mark and finish to ensure his horse was given a full opportunity to obtain the best possible placing”.

The jockey, who was legally represented, pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty by the board. Khathi has the right of appeal.

The suspension has caused considerable debate on social media with several bloggers feeling the ban is harsh.

Sporting Post, racing’s own newspaper, also appeared to feel the sentence is tough. It stated: “He’s a hard-working family man with four mouths to feed and a first offender on this charge.

“He loses a month’s income for what was surely a race where he was guilty of misjudgement at worst and didn’t endanger life or limb of man or beast,” the paper added.

Another jockey in hot water is Durban-based Sean Veale, who is likely to partner Rascallion in the Vodacom July on July 3.

Veale was charged with causing interference on his mount A Whole New World in a race at Scottsville on May 23. He was suspended for seven days. Veale waived his right of appeal and will take his suspension from June 7-13.

Also on May 23, jockey Athandiwe Mgudlwa was found to have caused interference on his mount Sans Dancer in the fourth race and this resulted in a 10-day ban. His suspension will run from June 6-15.

Meanwhile, the Vaal hosts its second meeting of the week on Thursday and trainer Corné Spies will hope to continue his stable’s excellent winning run.

Fresh from a grade 1 win at Scottsville last Sunday, Spies saddled three winners on Tuesday and sends four runners to the Free State track on Thursday.

Pick of the Spies quartet could be Valetorio, who reverts to a shorter trip in the sixth race, but the gelding has bumped an improving three-year-old in Tuscan Winter. There was lots to like about the maiden win of What A Winter’s son at Turffontein.

Ryan Munger, who rides Valetorio, looks to have a bright chance of capturing the final leg of the Pick 6 on Weiho Marwing’s runner Rainy Season. A lightly raced son of Soft Falling Rain, the gelding is weighted to turn the tables on his recent conqueror Blue Moon City.

The early favourite for this 2,000m contest is Sean Tarry’s filly Diamonds N Dollars, who has the advantage of pole position and rates a big danger to Marwing’s runner.

SELECTIONS

First race: (1) Grace From Above (8) Chief Rafeef (4) Quality Joker (6) Willows Wish

Second race: (2) Kissing Booth (6) Oceans Pride (7) Just Judy (1) Montbleu

Third race: (4) One Block (1) Immeasurable (3) Curfew (5) Barometer

Fourth race: (1) Wedding Bliss (2) Arizona Lady (3) Whole Of The Moon (4) Way To Dream

Fifth race: (4) Kwite A Trip (1) Anna Capri (6) Action Packed (2) Rapid Fire

Sixth race: (7) Tuscan Winter (4) Full Velocity (5) Valetorio (6) Written In Stone

Seventh race: (1) Forever Mine (4) Rock The Globe (3) Bold Jazz (2) Kingsley’s Heart

Eighth race: (3) Rainy Season (9) Diamonds N Dollars (2) Blue Moon City (11) You Deserve It