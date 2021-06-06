Sport / Other Sport

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira powers to victory in Catalunya Grand Prix thriller

06 June 2021 - 18:50 Hardik Vyas
KTM's Miguel Oliveira celebrates on the podium after winning the Catalunya Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, June 6 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA
Bengaluru — KTM rider Miguel Oliveira fended off Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo in an intense battle to claim his first win of the season at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday.

Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco made a late charge to finish second as championship leader Quartararo dropped down to fourth after being given a three-second penalty for exceeding track limits.

Oliveira came under increasing pressure from Zarco on the final stretch but held off the Frenchman by 0.175sec, while Jack Miller rounded out the podium on his factory Ducati.

“It was probably the best race of my career so far,” the Portuguese rider said. “Everything was so hard — the tyre management and Fabio was just putting pressure on me for so many laps.

“But I kept it really cool and it was a perfect race. I can’t thank KTM enough for giving me an amazing machine today.”

Miller used Ducati’s supreme launch system to take the lead on the opening lap ahead of Oliveira and Quartararo, who started on pole position for a fifth straight time. The Australian, however, made a mistake at the turn 4 right-hander on the third lap to let Oliveira slip into the lead, while Quartararo dropped to fifth after an unsuccessful overtaking attempt on Miller.

Quartararo steadily improved his lap timings to pass Oliveira at the halfway stage but the Portuguese roared back to reclaim the lead two laps later. 

Oliveira preserved his tyres to extend his advantage at the top before Quartararo ran off the track with three laps remaining. In a bizarre finale, Quartararo’s leathers burst open and he lost his chest protector but he continued to battle for the final podium spot with Miller.

Oliveira was flawless in the final stages to take his third victory in the premier class and move up to seventh in the championship standings.

Defending world champion Joan Mir finished fifth on his Suzuki, ahead of Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales. Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez crashed out for a third consecutive race, while Honda teammate Pol Espargaro joined him on the sidelines.

The late drama ensured Quartararo’s championship lead was trimmed to 17 points by Zarco, with Miller taking third place ahead of Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia. 

Reuters

Brad Binder survives airbag deployment to finish 5th in Mugello

The South African came through a frenetic Italian MotoGP to equal his best result of the season
Life
1 week ago

Fabio Quartararo extends championship lead with win at sombre Italian GP

Race overshadowed by death of Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier in a crash in qualifying
Sport
1 week ago

Valentino Rossi to make decision on MotoGP future soon

The seven-time, premier-class world champion has fared poorly this season and is lying 19th
Life
1 week ago
