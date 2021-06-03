Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: A jab, the Lions, a beer and branded underwear The Brits and Irish are coming to SA, and no one can predict what is going to happen BL PREMIUM

A friend sent a link to a story about the British and Irish Lions receiving their first coronavirus vaccinations last week before the SA tour. “Glad to see the most vulnerable getting vaccinated first,” he wrote. The sender was an Irish-South African. We Irish-Africans like a joke.

The Lions aren’t vulnerable. They are venerable. Hopefully, for the SA side of me, a little vulnerable, but then, who isn’t in these weird, wonderful and vulnerable times. The Springboks will certainly be a little underdone. The Lions may be a little overdone. But they will be over here and in one way or another it will be done. ..