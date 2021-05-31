Sport / Other Sport

Roger Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam action

Swiss player defeats qualifier Denis Istomin in first round at French Open

31 May 2021 - 20:38 Martyn Herman
Roger Federer was playing in cruise control throughout the one-sided contest. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MOHAMED FARAG
Roger Federer was playing in cruise control throughout the one-sided contest. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MOHAMED FARAG

Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday.

The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one clay court match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any doubts about his condition were erased as he outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.

Federer went through his usual repertoire of shot-making, including a string of early drop shots, and was playing in cruise control throughout the one-sided contest.

He was applauded warmly by the small Philippe Chatrier crowd who thoroughly enjoyed his 93-minute exhibition.

Swiss Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles, missed last year’s French Open because of a knee injury and is appearing at Roland Garros for only the second time since 2015.

Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu became the highest women’s seed to fall at the French Open so far as she lost a three-hour marathon match against Tamara Zidansek in the first round on Monday.

The former US Open champion, seeded sixth, went down 6-7(1) 7-6(2) 9-7 to the Slovenian.

Canadian Andreescu, 20, served for the match at 5-4 in the deciding set but Zidansek broke back before missing a match point of her own in a gripping finale.

Andreescu found herself in trouble again serving at 7-8 and this time was unable to dig her way out of trouble with world number 85 Zidansek winning in three hours and 20 minutes.

While on paper it was a shock, Andreescu was playing at only her third tour-level clay court tournament and her lack of experience on the surface ultimately proved decisive.

The women’s draw lost another big name when former French Open semifinalist Kiki Bertens fell at the first hurdle, losing 6-1 3-6 6-4 to another Slovenian Polona Hercog.

Marketa Vondrousova, the 2019 runner-up who is seeded 20th this year, managed to avoid an early exit, battling back from a set down to beat Kaia Kanepi 4-6 6-3 6-0.

Reuters

Journeyman Andujar dumps Thiem out in French Open first round

Naomi Osaka fined and faces a possible ban from Roland Garros and other grand slam tournaments
Sport
1 day ago

Naomi Osaka shuns media conferences that ‘kick you when you’re down’

World No 2 says she will not attend pressers as they are bad for mental health, especially for those who lose
Sport
4 days ago

Few obstacles lie between Nadal and record 21st Major

The Spaniard says he enjoyed a ‘complete’ tournament in Rome and is in optimal shape for French Open
Sport
4 days ago

Suarez Navarro happy to return to Roland Garros

Spaniard heads to Paris after recovering from cancer
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Jason Kokrak rules at Colonial to down hometown ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Tension between Pitso Mosimane and Sundowns ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Journeyman Andujar dumps Thiem out in French Open ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Alaba over the moon with move to Real Madrid
Sport / Soccer
5.
Real Madrid’s lack of faith led to my departure — ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Federer gets Serena’s vote in greatest-player debate

Sport / Other Sport

Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

Sport / Other Sport

Roger Federer hopes clay play will help his Wimbledon bid

Sport / Other Sport

Rafa Nadal heads to Roland Garros with confidence and a clear mind

Sport / Other Sport

Nishikori wary of Covid-19 threat at Olympic Village

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.