Sport / Other Sport

Osaka withdraws from French Open after row over media appearances

Four-time Grand Slam champion says she has suffered from depression for almost three years

31 May 2021 - 22:20 Julien Pretot
Japan's Naomi Osaka. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Japan's Naomi Osaka. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Paris — Japan's Naomi Osaka stunned the French Open on Monday when she announced she was withdrawing from the tournament in the wake of her decision to boycott post-match media duties, explaining she had been suffering from depression for almost three years.

Osaka said in the build-up to the tournament that she would not attend the obligatory press conferences, citing that the way journalists quiz players adversely affects her mental wellbeing.

The four-time Grand Slam champion made good on her threat on Sunday when, after winning her first round match, she did not hold a press conference.

She was fined $15,000 by the Roland Garros referee and Grand Slam organisers later issued a statement warning of possible expulsion from the French Open and future majors if she fails to change her stance.

On Monday, the world number two decided to take matters into her own hands to end the stand-off.

“This isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago,” the 23-year-old Osaka said on Twitter.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my wellbeing is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.

“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer.”

Osaka, one of the biggest name's in women's sport, went on to say she had suffered from depression since 2018.

“The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that,” she said.

“Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety.”

After beating Serena Williams to claim her first major at the 2018 US Open, Osaka was booed by the crowd during the presentation ceremony as her victory was overshadowed by the American’s outburst after a row with the umpire.

Osaka said that since then, she has struggled with being in the spotlight.

American Sofia Kenin, who won the Australian Open and finished runner-up at Roland Garros in 2020, said: “It's definitely not easy. I mean, this is what you signed up for. This is sport.

“There's expectations from the outside, sponsors, and everyone. You just have to somehow manage it. You have to have a good team around you who support you.”

There was no immediate response from tournament organisers.

Osaka added that she later wanted to meet the sport's organisers to improve the system.

“I wrote privately to the tournament apologising and saying that I would be more than happy to speak with them after the tournament as the slams are intense,” Osaka said.

“I'm gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.”

Reuters 

Naomi Osaka shuns media conferences that ‘kick you when you’re down’

World No 2 says she will not attend pressers as they are bad for mental health, especially for those who lose
Sport
4 days ago

Journeyman Andujar dumps Thiem out in French Open first round

Naomi Osaka fined and faces a possible ban from Roland Garros and other grand slam tournaments
Sport
1 day ago

Few obstacles lie between Nadal and record 21st Major

The Spaniard says he enjoyed a ‘complete’ tournament in Rome and is in optimal shape for French Open
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jason Kokrak rules at Colonial to down hometown ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Tension between Pitso Mosimane and Sundowns ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Journeyman Andujar dumps Thiem out in French Open ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Alaba over the moon with move to Real Madrid
Sport / Soccer
5.
Real Madrid’s lack of faith led to my departure — ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Roger Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam action

Sport / Other Sport

Suarez Navarro happy to return to Roland Garros

Sport / Other Sport

Lyon victory sets Tsitsipas up for good French Open showing

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.