De Kock-Ferraris combination to strike again with Al Sakeet

With Callan Murray having relocated to the Cape, former champion apprentice Luke Ferraris finds his services in increased demand by top trainer Mike de Kock.

In 2021 Ferraris, who recently reached his century of winners for the season, has teamed up successfully with De Kock’s three-year-old Malmoos and he scored on the stable’s three-year-old filly Lyrical Dance, at Turffontein on Sunday.

There should be more joy for the combination at the Vaal on Tuesday as R1m buy Al Sakeet should not be hard pressed to notch the fourth win of his career. The son of Var is opposed by just six rivals in the sixth race.

The pick of Al Sakeet's opponents is likely to be Ashley Fortune’s four-year-old Captain Hindsight. The son of Captain Of All is a four-time winner and was narrowly beaten on his most recent start at Turffontein.

Six-year-old Singfonico finished lame in his last outing, which resulted in Corné Spies’s sprinter finishing last behind Crown Guardian. The gelding had previously beaten Captain Hindsight in a photo-finish.

Earlier in the meeting, Ferraris could score on another De Kock inmate Motown Magic in the second race over 1,600m. The son of Uncle Mo will appreciate stepping up in distance and should go close from a favourable draw.

Champion jockey Warren Kennedy also has a good barrier on Candice Dawson’s colt Iron Will, who shouldn’t be in the maiden ranks for long after two promising efforts at Turffontein.

Ferraris was in the saddle for Iron Will’s first two races so he will know what to expect from Dawson’s runner.

Sean Tarry and Lyle Hewitson enjoyed a successful meeting at Turffontein on Sunday and — similar to Motown Magic — the son of Greys Inn will appreciate going more ground.

Hewitson has eight mounts for Tarry on the nine-race programme and the pick of the remainder may be Fashionigma (first race) and Last Song in the third. The latter, a daughter of Legislate, was narrowly beaten by Bedouin Bride last time out.

Trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren will be disappointed his Daily News runner failed to shape last weekend, but he is still enjoying an excellent season and can capture the fourth race with his three-year-old filly Arizona Lady.

Once again, it is the Tarry-Hewitson partnership that poses the main threat if Understated can build on his recent improved run in a Work Riders event.

Gavin Lerena, who rides Arizona Lady, should go close on Barend Botes’s four-year-old Into The Future in the fifth race. However, this is a wide-open handicap in which chances can be given to Countfonic Legacy, Great Warrior and S’manga Khumalo’s mount Irish Rain.

The Pick Six paid a paltry amount at Turffontein on Sunday, but that won’t be the case at the Vaal as both the last two legs of the exotic bet look decidedly tricky for punters.

In the eighth race, the outsider Bangor Night could possibly spring a surprise over Rodger The Dodger (Deon Sampson), Miss Costa Rica (Warren Kennedy) and Un Deux Trois (S’manga Khumalo).

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (2) Fashionigma (6) Pink Legacy (4) Lollapalooza (1) Canary Walk

2nd Race: (9) Motown Magic (5) Iron Will (7) Litigation (1) Capeable

3rd Race: (1) Last Song (3) Princess Thiana (2) Fort Snow (5) Reflecting

4th Race: (7) Arizona Lady (1) Understated (4) Waltzing Al (3) Passing Shot

5th Race: (4) Into The Future (5) Great Warrior (1) Countfonic Legacy (7) Irish Rain

6th Race: (1) Al Sakeet (3) Captain Hindsight (5) Singfonico (4) Chief Of State

7th Race: (1) Bella Black (8) Feather In The Nest (7) Fantasy Flower (5) Space Race

8th Race: (12) Bangor Night (9) Rodger The Dodger (2) Miss Costa Rica (1) Un Deux Trois

9th Race: (1) Funky Music (5) Louvain (6) El Romiachi (3) Brooklyn Bridge