Sport / Other Sport

Fabio Quartararo extends championship lead with win at sombre Italian GP

Race overshadowed by death of Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier in a crash in qualifying

30 May 2021 - 17:39 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Fabio Quartararo in action during the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello Circuit, Scarperia e San Piero, Italy, May 30 2021. Picture: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Fabio Quartararo in action during the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello Circuit, Scarperia e San Piero, Italy, May 30 2021. Picture: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA

Scarperia E San Piero — MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, a race overshadowed by news of the death of Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier in a crash in qualifying at the Mugello Circuit.

Yamaha’s pole-sitter Quartararo finished ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir to extend his lead over Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed out of the race in the early stages along with six-time champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda.

Quartararo now has 105 points after three race wins in 2021, with French compatriot Johann Zarco — who finished fourth — climbing to second place in the riders’ standings with 81 points, two ahead of Italian Bagnaia.

The day began on a sombre note when the Prustel GP team said the 19-year-old Dupasquier, who was rushed to hospital after a crash at turn nine involving three bikes in qualifying on Saturday, had died.

Prustel GP opted not to compete in the Moto3 race Dupasquier had been hoping to ride in.

“Strange day, honestly a lot of emotion before the race,” said Quartararo, who shed tears and pointed at the sky after crossing the finish line and later waved the Swiss flag in honour of Dupasquier.

“It’s not a great feeling, you achieve a win but we lose one of our friends. To start the race after that one minute of silence was really difficult. Every time at turn nine I was thinking of Jason, and this win was for him.”

In a dramatic finish, Oliveira dropped to third place after stewards penalised him a spot for exceeding track limits but he reclaimed his position after defending champion Mir was pushed down a spot for the same infraction.

The championship will resume at the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona next weekend.

Reuters

Valentino Rossi to make decision on MotoGP future soon

The seven-time, premier-class world champion has fared poorly this season and is lying 19th
Life
2 days ago

Miller wins rain-hit French MotoGP

Australian takes back-to-back victories after winning in Spain earlier this month
Life
1 week ago

All bets are off as wet weekend expected for French MotoGP

World Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia heads into round five as the man to beat
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Thomas Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Apathy over Proteas’ Windies ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Alaba over the moon with move to Real Madrid
Sport / Soccer
4.
Caster Semenya targets 5,000m slot at Tokyo ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Pirates lick Amazulu to vie for second spot
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Jack Miller cruises to Spanish MotoGP win in Ducati one-two

Sport / Other Sport

Marquez wary of Jerez on return to site of season-ending MotoGP crash

Life / Motoring

Brad Binder reflects on impressive MotoGP ride in Portugal

Life / Motoring

Marc Marquez cleared to return ahead of Portuguese MotoGP

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.