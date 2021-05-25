Sport / Other Sport

Berg River Canoe Marathon confirms hike in prize money

Male and female paddlers will pocket R25,000 each for leading their classes to the finish line

25 May 2021 - 14:23 Dave Macleod
Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST
Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

Paarl — The Berg River Canoe Marathon from July 7-10 has announced a substantial hike in its prize money, offering a total of R100,000 spread equally among the male and female athletes.

The winning paddlers will pocket R25,000 each for leading their classes to the finish line at Velddrif, establishing it as one of the most lucrative local races to win along with the MyLife Dusi Canoe Marathon.

The race will be run as a singles (K1) event for all competitive classes, and prize money will be paid to the podium finishers in the senior, under-23 and junior age groups.

The race organisers have made it clear that they will maintain parity in winnings between men and women across the board, hoping to make the tough 240km four-day race from Paarl to the West Coast attractive to female paddlers, who were not allowed to compete in the full marathon for the first 12 years of its existence.

Doubles (K2s), and should any intrepid paddlers be interested in K3s, will be allowed to enter, but they will start in  a noncompetitive batch at the back of the field.

Berg pioneer from the inaugural race in 1962 and winner in 1971 Willem van Riet has already indicated that he will be doing the race in a K2 with his son Louw van Riet.

Olympic qualifiers next step for SA sprint paddlers

Chrisjan Coetzee and Esti Olivier return to international racing in Hungary after an 18 month layoff
Sport
6 days ago

Hank McGregor starts winter surfski series opener with a win

Ace racer finishes 12km race in Durban ahead of Matt Bouman and Brandon van der Walt
Sport
1 month ago

McGregor and Hartley scoop Dusi Series titles

The new series puts more emphasis on the pre-Dusi seeding and build-up races for the canoe marathon
Sport
1 month ago

Denmark’s Susan Lützner set to make her Dusi debut

Danish paddler excited to take on Pietermaritzburg to Durban challenge
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Aguero set to join Barcelona, says Guardiola
Sport / Soccer
2.
Wayde van Niekerk ‘not seriously hurt’ after ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Pitso Mosimane rejects apology by Sundowns
Sport / Soccer
4.
Thomas Tuchel upbeat on Kante and Mendy for ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
NBA forms Africa business entity valued at $1bn
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.