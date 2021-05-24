Wayde van Niekerk ‘not seriously hurt’ after pulling up in race

The word coming out of Wayde van Niekerk’s camp is that the Olympic 400m champion is not seriously hurt after pulling up in a sprint in the US on Sunday.

The straight 200m race at the Boston Games was won by Jerome Blake of Canada in 19.89sec ahead of Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (19.93). Van Niekerk‚ who arrived at his new training camp with coach Lance Brauman in Florida only two weeks ago after a months-long wait because of Covid-19 protocols‚ was fourth in 20.86.

Van Niekerk told his coach his right hip had tightened up and “he pulled up to make sure he didn’t do any more damage”‚ said one source close to his camp. He limped off the track‚ but one report from the race quoted a broadcaster saying he was walking normally later.

Van Niekerk also tweeted that he tightened up a bit but that he was well.