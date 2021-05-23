Sport / Other Sport

SA rowers settle for silver in Lucerne

Men’s four crew suffers only defeat of their Swiss campaign

23 May 2021 - 19:10 David Isaacson
Lawrence Brittain‚ John Smith‚ Kyle Schoonbee and Sandro Torrente after the men's final in Lucerne, Switzerland, May 16 2021. Picture: DANIEL KOPATSCH/GETTY IMAGES
Lawrence Brittain‚ John Smith‚ Kyle Schoonbee and Sandro Torrente after the men's final in Lucerne, Switzerland, May 16 2021. Picture: DANIEL KOPATSCH/GETTY IMAGES

The SA men’s four crew suffered the only defeat of their Swiss campaign on Sunday as they finished second behind Britain in the A-final of the World Cup II regatta.

Lawrence Brittain‚ John Smith‚ Kyle Schoonbee and Sandro Torrente‚ who won all three rounds in the Olympic qualifying regatta in Lucerne last weekend as well as their World Cup heat at the same venue on Friday‚ powered through the field from fifth spot at the 500m mark to the silver medal after 2km in 5 min 57.21 sec.

The British‚ third at the 2019 world championships‚ won in 5:53.73.

SA at least had the satisfaction of beating powerhouse teams such as Romania (5:58.19) and Italy (6:01.11). Reigning world champions Poland were sixth in 6:01.79.

Australia and the US were two of the bigger teams missing from the line-up‚ but with two months to go to the Tokyo Games‚ the SA four have established themselves as strong contenders for an Olympic podium.

The men’s pair of Jake Green and Luc Daffarn‚ SA’s other Olympic entry‚ finished second in the B-final in Lucerne.

They clocked 6 min 42.92 sec to end nearly 3 sec behind Spain’s Jaime Pazos and Javier Ordonez‚ who were fifth at the 2019 world championships.

SA men’s rowers win big at Olympic qualifying regatta

Two rowing crews to wear SA colours in Tokyo
Sport
1 week ago

SA Olympians set to face medical staff shortage in Tokyo

The projection is for the country to field 217 athletes‚ assisted by 64 coaches and managers at the Tokyo Olympics
Sport
2 months ago

Bridgitte Hartley keen to give Dusi a good crack

Interest is strong in the three-day classic after it got the green light to be staged in March
Sport
3 months ago

