Sport / Other Sport

A touch of royalty about Good Queen Bess

Mary Slack has landed something of a coup with De Kock’s filly

20 May 2021 - 14:33 David Mollett
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/IAN FORSYTH
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/IAN FORSYTH

When it came to sport, former President Nelson Mandela took a keen interest in boxing, rugby and soccer. He was not a racing fan, but he would probably have given the seal of approval for a racehorse to be named Good Queen Bess.

The reason? Well, it might have reminded him of Queen Elizabeth 2 with whom he struck up a special rapport. Indeed, Mandela was perhaps the only person to address the British monarch by her Christian name.

On one occasion, he said, “Good heavens, Elizabeth, you have lost weight.” This probably flouted royal custom but Mandela’s longtime assistant Zelda La Grange remarked, “The Queen seemed to be amused by it.”

The filly, Good Queen Bess, who runs in the eighth race at Turffontein on Saturday, is regally bred by one of Europe’s top sires, Kingman, out of a dam who is a half-sister to 2015 Epsom Derby winner Golden Horn.

Kingman stands at Banstead Manor Stud in the UK at a fee of £150,000 so Mary Slack has landed something of a coup as Good Queen Bess will eventually be an outstanding addition to her band of mares at Wilgerbosdrift.

It was no big surprise that the three-year-old — born in February 2018 — started odds-on for her debut at Turffontein last month and the Mike de Kock inmate sailed home by nearly three lengths in the hands of Gavin Lerena.

The jockey will be in the saddle again on Saturday for the filly’s handicap debut and  after studying the form will realise he has  only one rival to beat. The opponent in question is S’manga Khumalo’s mount Sound Of Summer.

This R375,000 son of Silvano trained by Paul Peter boasts a win and a second from his two starts and is far better drawn than Good Queen Bess.

Sean Tarry sends out Namaqualand and Eskimo Pie with Lyle Hewitson down to partner the latter. He might not be on the right one, as Namaqualand, who suffered an injury after winning at Kenilworth in January 2020, was noted running on into fourth place during his most recent outing.

Trainer De Kock sends a team of eight to the city track and half are first-timers. They are Winter Pearl (first race), Waya Yire (second), Al Borani (third) and Power Ranger (ninth).

The mount of Muzi Yeni who returns from suspension, Power Ranger is a full-brother to Tarry’s two-year-old Pyromaniac, who made it two wins from two starts when scoring at the Vaal on Tuesday. It is hardly surprising that Power Ranger has been marked up favourite as the opposition to the Silvano colt is decidedly moderate. Tuscan Winter, third on his recent danger, rates the main threat provided the race does not come too soon.

Michael Javett and Mary Slack will be hoping their second race newcomer, Al Borani, has more ability than his half-brother Boston Light who runs in the final event on the card. The latter has finished out with the washing in his two starts.

The fare at Scottsville on Sunday does not set the pulses racing, but two runners who could reward each-way support are Silver Maria (seventh race) and Candy Galore (eighth).

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: No Selection

3rd Race: No Selection

4th Race: (8) Northern Glow (2) Bold Act (3) Coral Dawn (7) Lollapalooza

5th Race: (9) Twice The Trip (1) Pick A Lily (6) Icy Night (2) Zulu War Cry

6th Race: (1) Vaseem (2) Caralluma (4) Raisetheredlantern (3) Elusive Swann

7th Race: (8) Bella Black (4) Anne Boleyn (3) All Of Me (6) Moments Like This

8th Race: (4) Good Queen Bess (1) Sound Of Summer (5) Namaqualand (3) Me Time

9th Race: (6) Power Ranger (8) Tuscan Winter (1) Swingthewillow (3) Jet Cat

Ferraris can tune up for Kenilworth with Vaal win

It will also be a thrill for the youngster to be taking on Durban July winner Belgarion
Sport
5 months ago

Javett’s expensive buys begin to show their mettle

November starts well for veteran owner whose most famous champion was the legendary Politician
Sport
6 months ago

September a blooming bonanza for Mary Slack

The breeder won a number of categories, including horse of the year, at the Equus awards
Sport
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LALI STANDER: Here’s to breaking the US grip on ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Racing fans stunned by death of top jockey ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Debutant Mauro Schmid wins Giro stage
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Harry Kane wants meeting with Spurs boss over his ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Quality of emerging talent at Bulls impresses ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Way is clear for Mill Queen to notch her fourth win

Sport / Other Sport

Lerena could celebrate his return with a win on well-bred Grimaldi

Sport / Other Sport

Expect more drama in Sea Cottage race

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.