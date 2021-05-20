A touch of royalty about Good Queen Bess

When it came to sport, former President Nelson Mandela took a keen interest in boxing, rugby and soccer. He was not a racing fan, but he would probably have given the seal of approval for a racehorse to be named Good Queen Bess.

The reason? Well, it might have reminded him of Queen Elizabeth 2 with whom he struck up a special rapport. Indeed, Mandela was perhaps the only person to address the British monarch by her Christian name.

On one occasion, he said, “Good heavens, Elizabeth, you have lost weight.” This probably flouted royal custom but Mandela’s longtime assistant Zelda La Grange remarked, “The Queen seemed to be amused by it.”

The filly, Good Queen Bess, who runs in the eighth race at Turffontein on Saturday, is regally bred by one of Europe’s top sires, Kingman, out of a dam who is a half-sister to 2015 Epsom Derby winner Golden Horn.

Kingman stands at Banstead Manor Stud in the UK at a fee of £150,000 so Mary Slack has landed something of a coup as Good Queen Bess will eventually be an outstanding addition to her band of mares at Wilgerbosdrift.

It was no big surprise that the three-year-old — born in February 2018 — started odds-on for her debut at Turffontein last month and the Mike de Kock inmate sailed home by nearly three lengths in the hands of Gavin Lerena.

The jockey will be in the saddle again on Saturday for the filly’s handicap debut and after studying the form will realise he has only one rival to beat. The opponent in question is S’manga Khumalo’s mount Sound Of Summer.

This R375,000 son of Silvano trained by Paul Peter boasts a win and a second from his two starts and is far better drawn than Good Queen Bess.

Sean Tarry sends out Namaqualand and Eskimo Pie with Lyle Hewitson down to partner the latter. He might not be on the right one, as Namaqualand, who suffered an injury after winning at Kenilworth in January 2020, was noted running on into fourth place during his most recent outing.

Trainer De Kock sends a team of eight to the city track and half are first-timers. They are Winter Pearl (first race), Waya Yire (second), Al Borani (third) and Power Ranger (ninth).

The mount of Muzi Yeni who returns from suspension, Power Ranger is a full-brother to Tarry’s two-year-old Pyromaniac, who made it two wins from two starts when scoring at the Vaal on Tuesday. It is hardly surprising that Power Ranger has been marked up favourite as the opposition to the Silvano colt is decidedly moderate. Tuscan Winter, third on his recent danger, rates the main threat provided the race does not come too soon.

Michael Javett and Mary Slack will be hoping their second race newcomer, Al Borani, has more ability than his half-brother Boston Light who runs in the final event on the card. The latter has finished out with the washing in his two starts.

The fare at Scottsville on Sunday does not set the pulses racing, but two runners who could reward each-way support are Silver Maria (seventh race) and Candy Galore (eighth).

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: No Selection

3rd Race: No Selection

4th Race: (8) Northern Glow (2) Bold Act (3) Coral Dawn (7) Lollapalooza

5th Race: (9) Twice The Trip (1) Pick A Lily (6) Icy Night (2) Zulu War Cry

6th Race: (1) Vaseem (2) Caralluma (4) Raisetheredlantern (3) Elusive Swann

7th Race: (8) Bella Black (4) Anne Boleyn (3) All Of Me (6) Moments Like This

8th Race: (4) Good Queen Bess (1) Sound Of Summer (5) Namaqualand (3) Me Time

9th Race: (6) Power Ranger (8) Tuscan Winter (1) Swingthewillow (3) Jet Cat