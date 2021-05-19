Mauritius to investigate the incident that led to jockey’s death

Authorities in Mauritius will open a judicial investigation to determine whether the accident on May 15 at Champ De Mars racecourse that claimed the life of jockey Nooresh Juglall was due to negligence regarding the track’s condition or a pure accident.

“It is important to shed light on the circumstances that led to the death of the rider,” said Satyajit Boolell, director of public prosecutions on the holiday island.

The accident happened as the runners crossed over a road that bisects the track just before the final straight. Golden Tractor, ridden by Benedict Woodworth, fell. Juglall, riding Rule The Night, was immediately behind and unable to avoid the stricken pair. As a result, Juglall was thrown from his horse.

The Champ De Mars racetrack is one of the oldest in the world and was opened in 1812.

SA jockeys here and overseas have been quick to express their grief at the loss of a jockey who won the Champion Apprentice title two years in succession.

Jockeys riding at Hollywoodbets Greyville last Sunday formed a guard of honour and a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the 29-year-old rider.

After winning the first race at the Vaal on Tuesday, jockey S’manga Khumalo commented: “Nooresh’s passing is very sad for racing. I dedicate this win to his memory.”

This season’s leading rider, Lyle Hewitson, also dedicated a win to Juglall, saying: “In memory of an amazing person — RIP my friend. You will be forever loved and never forgotten.”

Top trainer Mike de Kock posted on his website “RIP Nooresh — Gone Too Soon. My heartfelt condolences to his wife and family.”

Commentator Nico Kritsiotis, who is sidelined at present, said: “It has taken me most of today to get my head around what happened in Mauritius. You kind of never expect this but we are grieving for a young rider that was so meek and a great talent.”

In Hong Kong, former SA jockey Karis Teetan told the South China Morning Post that he and Juglall had struck up an instant bond at the SA Jockey Academy.

“Nooresh and I were like brothers from day one. Waking up this morning was like someone shot me in the belly. It was hard for me to come to the races today [Sunday],” said Teetan.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club issued a statement saying: “We wish to send condolences to the family and friends of Nooresh Juglall who tragically passed away in a race fall. He rode in Hong Kong in 2016 and was a friend to many during his time here.”

The Vaal hosts an eight-race programme on Thursday and champion jockey Warren Kennedy has six booked rides for trainer Paul Peter. However, it’s a mount for another Turffontein trainer, David Nieuwenhuizen, that catches the eye.

Following three poor efforts by Peter’s three-year-old Reunion, Kennedy switches to Nieuwenhuizen’s filly Mirren in the fifth race. The three-year-old ran well on her recent handicap bow and is well drawn for the 1,800m event.

Other runners with solid claims include Apollo Robbins, Nebraas, Imperial Master and recent Turffontein scorer Bold Resolve.

