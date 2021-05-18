Greyville race could identify next ‘special horse’

It takes a special horse to win the Daily News 2000 — the roll of honour is proof of that. In the past eight years, the grade 1 race has been won by a number of top performers including Vercingetorix (2013), Legislate (2014), Surcharge (2018) and Hawwaam (2019).

So which male three-year-old is going to put his hoof up in the race at Hollywoodbets Greyville on May 29 and advertise his claims for the Vodacom Durban July?

If the opening betting is any guide, the 2,000m contest is a three-horse affair between Linebacker, Kommetdieding and Second Base.

So let us examine the chances of this trio:

Linebacker: Opening price: 17-10. Has clearly thrived between the Cape and KwaZulu-Natal seasons and could give veteran trainer Vaughan Marshall his first July winner. Lots to like about his WSB Guineas win — his third career success and followed up his victory in the 2,000m Cape Derby. Some pundits understandably surprised he got that trip as he is out of a sprinting dam. The Daily News will answer any stamina doubts. Son of Captain Of All was bred at Klawervlei Stud.

Kommetdieding: Opening price: 5-2. His Afrikaans name has attracted a legion of supporters and — before the WSB Guineas — he had done them proud with four wins from four starts. According to racing scribe Charl Pretorius the name means “come on with the thing”, but, in racing parlance, he suggests it could mean “come on you beauty”. This makes sense because punters use the phrase when cheering their fancies home.

The Daily News will be the colt’s first attempt at 2,000m, but his fourth win was over 1,800m so the extra 200m should be no issue. However, he was beaten two lengths by Linebacker in the Guineas — can he turn the tables on identical weight terms? His supporters point to the fact that he ran into traffic problems so should have finished closer to the winner.

The three-year-old has sparked the career of jockey Sihle Cele who has ridden the Harold Crawford/Michelle Rix inmate to four wins. His services are used by a number of trainers in the Cape, but he has very little big race experience.

The son Of Elusive Fort — like Linebacker — was bred at Klawervlei Stud.

Second Base: Opening price: 11-2. Has more than played his part in an excellent season for trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren who has sent out 47 winners this term.

The worry is that the gelding has been on the go all year contesting the Sea Cottage Stakes in January followed by the Triple Crown of the Guineas, Classic and Derby. Showed he was still at the top of his game when second behind Got The Greenlight in the Champions Challenge at Turffontein at the beginning of May.

The son of Gimmethegreenlight was bred at Gold Star Stud.

There are a number of other possible winners in the Daily News including The Gatekeeper, Russian Rock, Copper Mountain (stablemate of Second Base) and Rascallion (stablemate of Linebacker).

Justin Snaith must have stared in disbelief as The Gatekeeper trailed in eight lengths behind Linebacker in the Guineas — he had finished two lengths behind the same horse in the Cape Derby.

So The Gatekeeper will be on a reputation redeeming mission in the Daily News and a first-three finish might be enough to get him an invite for SA’s most famous race, for which Snaith supplemented Nexus on Tuesday.

Exactly the same remark applies to Rascallion, who failed to justify favouritism in the Sledgehammer Stakes at Scottsville. Vaughan Marshall puts that poor effort down to the race coming too soon after his gelding and trip from the Cape. Rascallion could get right back in the July picture with a big run, which makes his current July price of 33-1 a tempting each-way wager.

A maximum of 4,000 spectators were allowed back on UK racecourses from Monday, but the May 29 meeting at Greyville will be run behind closed doors.

This is truly sad as the supporting feature for fillies — the Woolavington 2000 — is another fascinating contest involving Captain’s Ransom (opening price 15-20), War Of Athena (17-10), Princess Calla (13-2) and Netta (8-1).

Captain’s Ransom fully deserves her position at the head of the market as the daughter of Captain Al was superimpressive when winning the WSB Fillies Guineas. It has already been announced that she will not contest the July.

War Of Athena falls into much the same category as Second Base in that she has raced each month of the year. Yes, it is only a total of four races, but she will find herself in a real battle at Greyville if connections decide to run. Apparently, no decision about the July has yet been made, but her price of 17-10 for the Woolavington looks decidedly stingy.

The plus factor for Paul Peter’s filly Netta is that she has no stamina doubts and will easily stay the 2,200m trip in the July. Nevertheless, it needs to be remembered that War Of Athena gave her a hiding in the Oaks and beat her by nine lengths.