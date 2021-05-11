Bolshoi Ballet takes a grand jeté towards the Epsom Derby

Probably just as well no spectators were allowed at last year’s Epsom Derby in the UK. The winner was 25-1 chance Serpentine and racegoers would not have been throwing their hats in the air.

In fact, the world’s most famous race has been a graveyard for favourites in recent years. No market leader has won since 2015. However, if a race in Ireland last weekend is a reliable guide, that could change in 2021.

Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old Bolshoi Ballet romped to a six-lengths win in the Derrinstown Derby Trial at Leopardstown and the colt’s price was slashed from 5-1 to 7-4 for the June 5 classic.

Named after the Moscow ballet company, Bolshoi Ballet could provide O’Brien with a ninth Epsom Derby success and the 51-year-old was bullish about his prospects after the colt’s Leopardstown win. “We’ve always thought a lot of him — he’s uncomplicated, he relaxes and he quickens. He travelled to France last year in ground that we knew he wouldn’t like, but we wanted to travel him for experience,” he told reporters.

While stable jockey Ryan Moore was most likely shocked when Emmet McNamara won last year’s Derby on Serpentine, he knows Bolshoi Ballet could be the horse to beat at Epsom. “He’s a very professional horse. He was always travelling beautifully through the race and is very smooth. He ticks a lot of boxes and he has improved with every run in his career,” Moore said.

Interestingly, however, UK pundits were not all blown away by Bolshoi Ballet’s performance. One said: “There is no value in 7-4 and given the previously muddied waters I wouldn’t be surprised if plenty of connections are emboldened to turn up at Epsom.”

Another scribe wrote: “York is still to come and who knows what might come out of this week’s Dante.”

The good news for racing fans in the UK is that they will be allowed back on racecourses from Monday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson implements step three of his road map for Covid-19. Up to a maximum of 4,000 people, or 50% of capacity, whichever is lower, will be allowed to attend. It was also confirmed that owners will be able to enter the parade ring to meet with their trainers and jockeys.

The first meetings able to race in front of a crowd will be Redcar and Carlisle on Monday afternoon followed by Leicester and Windsor in the evening.

Meanwhile, after the first declaration stage for the Vodacom Durban July, Gold Circle has revealed 43 horses remain in SA’s most famous race on July 3. The significant withdrawals were “horse of the year” Summer Pudding and Queen’s Plate winner Jet Dark.

Jet Dark’s withdrawal is no surprise — not as unexpected as the connections not taking up an automatic invitation to the Breeders Cup in November — because he is the highest-rated three-year-old in the land and would have carried 56kg in the July.

He would have had to give weight to two other talented three-year-olds, Linebacker and Kommetdieding.

Paul Peter, trainer of Summer Pudding, still has a talented female among the entries in the form of Netta, winner of the Gerald Rosenberg Stakes and third behind War Of Athena in the SA Oaks.