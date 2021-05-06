Well-named High Hosanna could hit the right note at Scottsville

The hymn “Hosanna In The Highest” may have been included in Prince Philips’ recent funeral at Windsor Palace and a filly closely named can shine at Hollywoodbets Scottsville on Sunday.

Her name is High Hosanna and the two-year-old filly takes on seven rivals in the grade 3 Strelitzia Stakes over 1,100m.

Drakenstein Stud came up with a good name for this daughter of Trippi as she is out of the Australian mare Biblical Susan.

Many of the Drakenstein horses are trained by Justin Snaith and High Hosanna is no exception having had two starts for this season’s leading trainer. The filly failed to justify her price of even money in a juvenile race at Kenilworth on Met day so will be out to recoup those losses this weekend.

Another of Trippi’s progeny, Sound Of Warning, represents champion trainer Sean Tarry and — like High Hosanna — is owned and bred by Drakenstein. The filly justified favouritism on her debut at Turffontein in February.

The one worry about the Tarry raider is the filly she beat, Take Control, failed to run a place in a race won by Franca at the Vaal on Tuesday.

Glen Kotzen saddled a treble at HollywoodbetsGreyville on Wednesday and his runner Casa Inverno makes her debut in KwaZulu-Natal. Bred at Hemel ’n Aarde Stud, the What A Winter filly won her second start at Durbanville in March.

Rafeef has made a bright start to his stud career and he is represented by Mike Miller’s filly Civil Rights. Her three starts have yielded a win and two seconds.

Whatever the fate of Casa Inverno, trainer Glen Kotzen will fancy his chances of winning the grade 3 Godophin Barb with his Visionaire youngster Good Traveller. The R200,000 yearling buy goes to post unbeaten and should go close in the hands of Grant van Niekerk.

Dean Kannemeyer’s runner Cosmic Highway is also unbeaten and this R400,000 buy is sure to have his supporters. The Gimmethegreenlight colt won the Cape Nursery at Kenilworth in February.

William Longsword is a new stallion in the sires ranks and he is represented by Safe Return whom Anton Marcus partnered to a facile win on his second outing. It would be dangerous to leave the colt out of exotic perms.

Bookies may battle to settle on a favourite for the grade 3 Poinsettia Stakes with all of Roll In The Hay, Zimbaba, Linear, Favorita and Keep The Lights On having claims in this 1,200m sprint.

Zimbaba is back in calmer waters after contesting the grade 1 Empress Club Stakes, but this column is recommending support of Roll In The Hay who finished just a length behind Celtic Sea in the Southern Cross Stakes at Kenilworth in December.

The In Full Flight Handicap — the fourth race on the Scottsville card — looks another trappy contest and Pick Six punters will need to include a number of runners to progress to the second leg.

While Snitzel’s son Traces should run well for trainer Peter Muscutt, and both the Snaith and Marshall stables are strongly represented, a chance is taken with Wendy Whitehead’s representative Hard To Play who has S’manga Khumalo in the saddle.

After last weekend’s excellent meeting at Turffontein, the fare on offer at the city track on Saturday is like being asked to watch a National League match instead of the Premier League.

However Uncle Mo’s son, Motown Magic (fourth race), and another Drakenstein-bred filly, Siren Of Greece (fifth race), could both reward their backers.

SCOTTSVILLE SELECTIONS

STRELITZIA STAKES

1 High Hosanna

2 Sound Of Warning

3 Casa Inverno

4 Civil Rights

GODOLPHIN BARB

1 Good Traveller

2 Cosmic Highway

3 Safe Return

4 Chief Executive

POINSETTIA STAKES

1 Roll In The Hay

2 Zimbaba

3 Keep The Lights On

4 Linear

IN FULL FLIGHT HANDICAP

1 Hard To Play

2 Traces

3 No Laying Up

4 Speed Machine