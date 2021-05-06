Sport / Other Sport

tennis

Barty’s revenge on Badosa takes her to Madrid final

The Australian will face Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka or Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

06 May 2021 - 17:35 Arvind Sriram
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her match against Spain's Paula Badosa Gibert at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 6 2021. Picture: JUAN MEDINA/REUTERS
World No 1 Ash Barty swatted aside Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the final of the Madrid Open and exact revenge for her shock loss to the Spanish wild card in April.

Barty, who lost to Badosa in the quarterfinals in Charleston, struck 30 winners in an immaculate display that extended her winning run on red clay to 16 matches.

Badosa, the first Spanish woman to reach the last four in Madrid, went toe-to-toe with Barty in the early exchanges but her resistance crumbled while serving at 4-5, saving two set points before gifting the 25-year-old Australian the opener with a double fault.

Barty, who triumphed in singles and doubles in Stuttgart in April, trailed by a break early in the second but battled back to win four straight games and seize control of the semifinal.

The 2019 French Open champion continued to turn the screw and sealed a spot in her maiden Madrid final with a trademark ace, improving to 25-3 for the season and underlining her dominance of the women’s tour.

Barty, who is chasing her fourth singles title of the year and third clay court crown, will face Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka or Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final.

Reuters

Alcaraz sets up ‘special’ birthday meeting with Nadal

Teen sensation keen to play compatriot Rafa in front of a Spanish crowd at Madrid Open
Sport
2 days ago

Stefanos Tsitsipas follows his mother onto Monte Carlo honour roll

Greek star admits his motivation for big win was provided by Soviet-era national player
Sport
2 weeks ago

Teenager Jannik Sinner disappointed after Miami Open defeat

Italian focuses on building on his gains and is looking forward to the next tournament
Sport
1 month ago

