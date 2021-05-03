The idea of a national relay training camp was vindicated after Team SA secured its first gold medal at the World Athletics Relay Championships in Silesia‚ Poland‚ on Sunday night‚ Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana said.

The national 4x100m team delivered a memorable performance in the final to edge Brazil into second on the line.

Taking over in second place on the final leg‚ SA record holder Akani Simbine managed to chase down the Brazilian team in the home straight.

With Simbine dipping on the line in 38.71sec‚ the SA quartet that included Thando Dlodlo‚ Gift Leotlela and Clarence Munyai secured victory by 0.01 against Brazil.

Brazil‚ however‚ was later disqualified‚ giving Italy the silver medal in 39.21.

“Congratulations to coach Paul Gorries‚ athletes‚ manager Danie Cornelius and all medical staff that have been supporting them‚” Skhosana said. “I am over the moon as the president of Athletics SA because some people had not seen this project as viable and had strongly opposed it.

“Tonight’s achievements are a clear indication that we know what we are doing and this is only the beginning. The best is yet to come,” said Skhosana.