Khumalo to saddle up on Saturday despite ban

S’manga Khumalo has been hit with a 10-day ban by the National Horseracing Authority (NHRA), but the popular highveld jockey will not miss Saturday’s important race meeting at Turffontein.

After an inquiry, the stipendiary board suspended Khumalo for failing to ride out his mount Varina in the closing stages of a race at Turffontein on April 3. The 35-year-old has the right of appeal.

On Saturday, Khumalo has a number of fancied mounts on the 10-race Turffontein programme including Don’t Look Back in the 4Racing Gold Bowl and Sheela in the 4Racing SA Nursery.

Many punters will bank on Don’t Look Back to deliver the goods once again in the Gold Bowl — St John Gray’s stayer has won five of his last seven races. Khumalo has been in the saddle for four of those victories.

Sheela, a two year-old filly trained by Michael and Adam Azzie, stopped the clock in the fast time of 56,69sec when making a winning debut at the Vaal in February.

Khumalo knows he will have to start on Friday night if he is to beat the fancied runners on Barahin in the R750,000 4Racing Premier’s Champions Challenge, but Mike de Kock’s runner could earn the fourth or fifth cheque.

In addition, Khumalo will represent the jockeys’ team in the inaugural running of the Highveld Work Riders Challenge vs Jockeys Challenge. The race carries a stake of R150,000.

Colin Gordon, COO of 4Racing, said that the race was “in line with 4Racing’s commitment to the upliftment of all horse racing’s participants”.

Khumalo has seven booked rides at Thursday’s meeting at the Vaal and the pick is likely to be four-year-old Emerald Crest who takes on nine rivals in the sixth race. Last time out Alec Laird’s filly beat Full Velocity and that form was franked when Sean Tarry’s charge won at Turffontein last weekend.

Just 12 days ago, trainer De Kock introduced a choicely bred daughter of Kingman and he saddles a colt with an outstanding pedigree in the first race. Motown Magic, a R1.4m yearling, makes his debut with Luke Ferraris in the irons.

The two-year-old is a son of Uncle Mo who was American Champion Two-Year-Old in 2010 when his victories included the grade 1 Breeders Cup Juvenile.

A son of Santa Anita Derby winner Indian Charlie, Uncle Mo is the sire of Royal Mo who cost $300,000 at Keeneland Sales in 2015 and is now standing at Klawervlei Stud in the Cape. He was represented by seven yearlings at the CTS De Grendel Cape Premier Sale earlier this year.

Bookies make Motown Magic the 17-10 favourite to win Thursday’s first race, but the field includes a number of other first-timers with Ashley Fortune represented by a son of Var and Paul Peter a colt by Soft Falling Rain.

Candice Dawson will be hoping her well-bred three-year-old Eliud can notch an overdue third win when the Futura gelding contests the fourth race over 1,600m. He has failed to win in four outings since scoring at Turffontein in December.

Tarry sends out three runners including Flying Carpet and Shah Akbar who have both been entered for the Vodacom Durban July. Stable jockey Lyle Hewitson has elected to partner the latter.

Selections

1st Race: (10) Motown Magic (7) Dronfield (5) Captain Lannister (4) Bronco Blitz

2nd Race: (4) Eternity Ring (5) Floreana Island (8) Promise Of Hope (3) Eastern Belle

3rd Race: (1) Dancing Arabian (2) Meet The Captain (11) Lollapalooza (12) Savage Love

4th Race: (3) Eliud (2) Shah Akbar (1) Flying Carpet (6) Bowie

5th Race: (2) Thumbs Up (1) Visiway (5) Action Packed (3) Spring Break

6th Race: (4) Emerald Crest (5) Dubawi Princess (1) Too Phat To Fly (6) Rise As One

7th Race: (3) Midnight Gem (5) Wuhan (7) Roger The Dodger (1) Into The Future

8th Race: (1) Baymax (2) Validus (8) Opera Glass (6) Earl

9th Race: (2) Black Thorn (1) Manterio (4) PrideofFranschhoek (5) Soldiers Song