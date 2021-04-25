Sport / Other Sport

SA’s Garrick Higgo wins in Gran Canaria for second Euro Tour title

Youngster finishes a flawless round with a two-putt birdie on the last hole, holding off a spirited challenge from Maximilian Kieffer

25 April 2021 - 20:06 Hardik Vyas
Garrick Higgo of South Africa poses with the trophy after winning the Gran Canaria Open at Meloneras Golf Club in Maspalomas, Spain. April 25 2021. Picture: WARREN LITTLE/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — SA youngster Garrick Higgo held off a spirited challenge from German Maximilian Kieffer to win his second European Tour title at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open in Spain on Sunday.

Higgo, 21, took the lead in the third round at Meloneras Golf on Saturday when he carded the lowest round of his European Tour career with a seven-under-par 63 and moved four shots clear by the turn in the final round on Sunday.

Kieffer, who lost out in a five-hole playoff in Austria last week, stepped up the pressure in the final round with a 62 but Higgo kept his composure and signed for another 63 to get to 25-under overall and secure a three-shot victory.

Higgo finished his flawless round with a two-putt birdie on the last hole to secure his second win in 24 Tour appearances, having lifted his maiden title at last season’s Open de Portugal.

“I can’t put it into words, it feels amazing,” Higgo said. “It wasn’t over until the last hole really, I knew anything could happen, especially with the wind coming up. It was a bit stressful.”

Denmark’s Jeff Winther gained four shots in the last three holes to claim third place on 21-under, two strokes ahead of England’s Sam Horsfield. 

Reuters

Brandon Stone secures playoff victory in Limpopo Championship

It's the fifth victory of his professional career and his first Challenge Tour win
Sport
4 hours ago

LALI STANDER: Sally Little continues to serve the game she loves

SA’s greatest woman golfer operates a centre for excellence in Cape Town, coaching young girls
Opinion
4 days ago

Cink runs away with third RBC Heritage title

‘It just keeps getting better,’ says tour veteran Stewart Cink after first win at Harbour Town
Sport
6 days ago

