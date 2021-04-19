Sport / Other Sport

Wolff warns Imola collision a ‘big shunt’ for Mercedes

Team boss Wolff says new driver George Russell should have been more careful after F1 racing incident that nearly writes off racing car

19 April 2021 - 16:31 Alan Baldwin
Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 16 2021 in Imola, Italy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LARS BARON
Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 16 2021 in Imola, Italy. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LARS BARON

The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes’s plans for developing their Formula One (F1) car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff.

The high-speed crash at Italy’s Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas’s Mercedes and Russell’s Williams, though both drivers were not injured. Stewards declared it a racing incident.

“The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest,” Wolff told reporters. “It’s quite a big shunt. Our car is a write-off in a cost cap environment; that is certainly not what we needed. And probably it’s going to limit upgrades that we are able to do.

“We are very stretched on cost cap, and what we always feared is a total write-off of a car. This one is not going to be a total write-off, but almost, and that is not something we really wanted.”

Wolff said he would speak to Russell and make his point. F1 introduced a $145m cap this season and champions Mercedes, one of the biggest teams, have had to cut costs, though the cap does not include drivers’ salaries.

Russell, 23, stood in for Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain last year when Mercedes’s seven-time world champion tested positive for Covid-19, and the rising star is seen as a future Mercedes driver. His situation, and the possibility he could one day join or replace Bottas in the champions’ line-up, added piquancy to the Imola incident.

Wolff made clear he felt the youngster should have been more careful as he tried to pass the Finn for ninth place on a drying track with damp patches at the margins.

“The whole situation should have never happened. Valtteri had a bad first 30 laps and shouldn’t have been there. But George should have never launched into this manoeuvre, considering that the track was drying up,” he said. “It meant taking risks, and the other car is a Mercedes in front of him. In any driver’s development, for a young driver, you must never lose this global perspective. So, lots to learn for him I guess.”

Speaking to Sky Sports television after the race, Wolff joked about Russell’s future.

“I keep teasing him saying if he does a good job he can be in a Mercedes, if not we’ll be in the Renault Clio Cup,” said the Austrian. “Today we are more close to the Renault Clio Cup.”

Reuters

Max Verstappen wins crash-halted Imola F1 race

Commanding victory is the 11th of the Dutch youngster’s career
Sport
1 day ago

F1 changes Imola schedule for Prince Philip's funeral

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to continue their championship fight in Italy this weekend
Life
4 days ago

Hamilton and Verstappen take their battle to Imola

Dutch pretender gets another opportunity to dethrone the champion
Sport
4 days ago

TeamViewer to sponsor Mercedes in F1 and Formula E

German software company sees an opportunity help reduce teams’ carbon footprint
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Alex Ferguson says breakaway league will end 70 ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says he will ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
TTM stun Sundowns to book spot in cup final
Sport / Soccer
4.
Baroka hold Chiefs to yet another draw
Sport / Soccer
5.
I always get fed, says Solskjaer’s son after ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Round one to Hamilton but Verstappen is lurking

Sport / Other Sport

Hamilton holds off Verstappen in epic Bahrain Grand Prix opener

Sport / Other Sport

Verstappen seeks early win as Hamilton starts record bid

Sport / Other Sport

Recovering Marquez to miss MotoGP season opener in Qatar

Life / Motoring

Jeddah to be Formula One’s fastest and longest street circuit

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.