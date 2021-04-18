Hank McGregor starts winter surfski series opener with a win

Hot on the heels of his double at the national championships, Hank McGregor maintained his winning ways by posting a runaway victory at the Thule Season Starter that got the winter surfski series under way on Sunday morning.

Showing the peerless form he is in, the 43-year-old Fenn/Euro Steel racer was under little pressure as he raced away in the big swell running in Durban bay to win the two-lap, 12km race from Matt Bouman and Brandon van der Walt.

“There wasn’t too much wind out there but there was a big swell running,” said McGregor. “It was a lot of fun as Matt Bouman pushed me all the way to the finish line.

“Racing SA Champs last weekend made it easy to get into a ski and I am happy to get the first race of the winter series under the belt, and to take the win is a bonus.

“It is great training for me and really enjoyable on a Sunday morning with so many paddlers out on the Durban beachfront,” he said.

In what has been a tough month for elite paddlers with many events squeezed close together into the adjusted national calendar, McGregor now has to focus on the Freedom Paddle in the Western Cape next weekend. “It is all about staying race sharp,” he said.

Bouman was taken to task by the KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Union with a number of other paddlers who had not followed the race’s Covid-19 screening and check-in protocols and were disqualified, elevating Van der Walt into the second place single ski position.

Shane Millward, who partnered Carl Folscher to win the double ski race, posted the second quickest time of the day.

The women’s race produced some notable results, as under-18 paddler Saskia Hockly won the women’s single ski honours outright.

In the double ski race former world champion Hayley Nixon returned to the water. Nixon, who has been away from her paddles since the birth of her daughter Emma in 2020, found a willing ally in Hilary Bruss and they took the overall line honours in the women’s racing.

Backing up Hockly’s result, under-16 paddler Tannah Smith also raced onto the women’s overall podium, underscoring the depth of talent emerging from the junior surfski ranks.

The series takes a break next weekend as all eyes focus on Robben Island for the Freedom Paddle, before the second series race takes place on the long weekend at the beginning of May.