Sport / Other Sport

Hank McGregor starts winter surfski series opener with a win

Ace racer finishes 12km race in Durban ahead of Matt Bouman and Brandon van der Walt

18 April 2021 - 18:57 Dave Macleod
SA’s Hank McGregor. Picture: ANTHONY GROTE/GAMEPLAN MEDIA
SA’s Hank McGregor. Picture: ANTHONY GROTE/GAMEPLAN MEDIA

Hot on the heels of his double at the national championships, Hank McGregor maintained his winning ways by posting a runaway victory at the Thule Season Starter that got the winter surfski series under way on Sunday morning.

Showing the peerless form he is in, the 43-year-old Fenn/Euro Steel racer was under little pressure as he raced away in the big swell running in Durban bay to win the two-lap, 12km race from Matt Bouman and Brandon van der Walt.

“There wasn’t too much wind out there but there was a big swell running,” said McGregor. “It was a lot of fun as Matt Bouman pushed me all the way to the finish line.

“Racing SA Champs last weekend made it easy to get into a ski and I am happy to get the first race of the winter series under the belt, and to take the win is a bonus.

“It is great training for me and really enjoyable on a Sunday morning with so many paddlers out on the Durban beachfront,” he said.

In what has been a tough month for elite paddlers with many events squeezed close together into the adjusted national calendar, McGregor now has to focus on the Freedom Paddle in the Western Cape next weekend. “It is all about staying race sharp,” he said.

Bouman was taken to task by the KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Union with a number of other paddlers who had not followed the race’s Covid-19 screening and check-in protocols and were disqualified, elevating Van der Walt into the second place single ski position.

Shane Millward, who partnered Carl Folscher to win the double ski race, posted the second quickest time of the day.

The women’s race produced some notable results, as under-18 paddler Saskia Hockly won the women’s single ski honours outright.

In the double ski race former world champion Hayley Nixon returned to the water. Nixon, who has been away from her paddles since the birth of her daughter Emma in 2020, found a willing ally in Hilary Bruss and they took the overall line honours in the women’s racing.

Backing up Hockly’s result, under-16 paddler Tannah Smith also raced onto the women’s overall podium, underscoring the depth of talent emerging from the junior surfski ranks.

The series takes a break next weekend as all eyes focus on Robben Island for the Freedom Paddle, before the second series race takes place on the long weekend at the beginning of May.

Denmark’s Susan Lützner set to make her Dusi debut

Danish paddler excited to take on Pietermaritzburg to Durban challenge
Sport
1 month ago

Bridgitte Hartley keen to give Dusi a good crack

Interest is strong in the three-day classic after it got the green light to be staged in March
Sport
2 months ago

Organisers flexible on Dusi qualification

Seeding and qualifying races have been shifted to the next few weeks to improve paddlers’ chances
Sport
2 months ago

Dusi rumours squashed — the race is definitely on

Organisers of the canoe marathon say they have put in place numerous plans to make sure the event is held in a safe, responsible manner
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Alex Ferguson says breakaway league will end 70 ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says he will ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
TTM stun Sundowns to book spot in cup final
Sport / Soccer
4.
Baroka hold Chiefs to yet another draw
Sport / Soccer
5.
Mason Greenwood double sets up Man United win ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

McGregor and Hartley scoop Dusi Series titles

Sport / Other Sport

Van der Walt siblings star in tough conditions at Marine Surfski Series

Sport / Other Sport

Birkett poised for 10th title as 69th Dusi begins

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.