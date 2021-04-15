Wisteria Walk can earn cheque behind ‘Pudding’ in Empress Club Stakes

With Summer Pudding looking a “shoo-in”, how can punters make money in Saturday’s HSH Princess Charlene Empress Club Stakes at Turffontein? The answer could be to take swingers with Lucky Houdalakis’s runner Wisteria Walk.

Summer Pudding cannot be opposed in this grade 1 race ahead of her clash with top three-year-old Malmoos in the Champions Challenge on May 1.

So the race will be on for the second purse of R187,500. There are three live candidates for the runner-up berth — Kelpie, Seeham and Wisteria Walk.

Anton Marcus travels to the highveld as he is contracted to Kelpie’s owners and breeders and — if the filly reproduces her third behind Captain’s Ransom (12-1 for the Durban July) in the Majorca Stakes — she could fill second place.

Sean Tarry’s filly Seeham showed her rivals a clean pair of heels with a five-lengths win in the Jacaranda Handicap and the handicapper took notice slapping the daughter of Vercingetorix with a 10-point penalty.

Given Seeham’s excellent pedigree, one has to feel the three-year-old has a big future though — a look at the formbook — suggests she will battle to finish in front of Wisteria Walk.

The pair met in the Acacia Handicap in February in which Houdalakis’s filly finished two lengths in front of Tarry’s year-younger runner. On Saturday, Wisteria Walk will be 5.5kg better off at the weights.

Consequently, it is the swinger of Summer Pudding and Wisteria Walk that looks the way to go in a race which racing fans will have to watch at home.

It could be another memorable meeting for Paul Peter as his three-year-old Garden Party will shoulder just 50.5kg in the sixth race with apprentice Xola Jacobs claiming his 4kg allowance.

Peter also saddles the early favourite Bold Ransom and he deserves his position as a result of his recent third behind talented sprinter True To Life. Even so, including another apprentice allowance, the gelding has to concede 8.5kg to his stablemate.

Pick 6 punters will need to check the market in the fourth race in which Mike de Kock introduces a daughter of prolific UK stallion Kingman. She is called Good Queen Bess and will be ridden by Gavin Lerena.

Kingman’s stud fee in 2020 was £150,000 and he was chosen as the stallion to cover superstar racemare Enable.

If Good Queen Bess — six months younger than her rivals — does not make a winning debut the finish may be fought out by Dragon Queen, Smelting and Talladega.

The feature race at Scottsville on Sunday is the WSB Sledgehammer which sees the reappearance of this column’s early Durban July fancy Rascallion. Odds of 4-1 are available about the Vaughan Marshall inmate to run a place.

Nevertheless, Sunday could be a watching brief rather than a betting one. The reason being that there are 10 weeks to go before the July so Marshall is unlikely to have Bryn Ressell and Marsh Shirtliff’s three-year-old 100% fit for his first outing since the Cape Derby.

One runner worth an each-way bet is newcomer Tracy’s Princess, with Luke Ferraris sporting his father’s colours in the first race.

David Ferraris went to R800,000 to secure the half-sister to Valyrian King at the 2020 National Two-Year Old Sale, and trainer Garth Puller sounds upbeat about her prospects. He told Winning Form: “Nice big filly, showing good work at home.”

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: (11) Quest From Afar (10) Meteoric (2) Canary Walk (8) Looking Hot

3rd Race: (10) Blizzard Ahead (1) Promise To Dream (2) Eyes On Tiger (3) Lazy Guy

4th Race: (9) Good Queen Bess (2) Dragon Queen (5) Smelting (6) Talladega

5th Race: (5) Kwite A Trip (6) Ace Of Spades (4) Godswood (7) Donny G

6th Race: (9) Garden Party (1) Bold Ransom (3) Valyrian King (7) Chief Of State

7th Race: (1) Summer Pudding (5) Wisteria Walk (8) Seehaam (3) Kelpie

8th Race: (6) Down To Zero (3) Approach Control (8) Johnny Hero (9) All Of Me

9th Race: (7) Future Lady (6) So They Say (2) Say When (5) Phoenix

10th Race: (12) Last Song (9) Dynamic Lass (2) Just Judy (3) Wonderful Rock