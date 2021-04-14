Form Bloodstock likely to be dominant again at yearling sale

No question about it. Form Bloodstock are Bloodstock SA’s best customer and that trend is likely to continue at the 2021 National Yearling Sale in Germiston on Thursday and Friday.

With Jehan Malherbe at the helm for more years than he probably cares to remember, Form Bloodstock have been identifying the country’s best thoroughbreds for their clients with overseas forays thrown in.

Here are the Form figures for the last three National Yearling Sales:

2018: They purchased 37 yearlings for R28m.

2019: They purchased 32 yearlings for R18.3m.

2020: They purchased 26 yearlings for R18.8m.

Because it was a virtual sale, the 2020 national sale saw a 37% decrease in aggregate (R87m) compared to the R139m in 2019. So Form bought more than a fifth of the catalogue.

Summerhill Equestrian — buyers of the 2020 top lot of R7m — ended second on the buyers list with three purchases totalling R8.8m. It will be interesting to see if they bid for the big lots again.

However, two names, Mario Ferreira and Paul Peter Racing, look set to make far bigger waves compared to the past two years.

Soccer boss Ferreira first got noticed in the bloodstock world in July 2016 when purchasing a Philanthropist colt from Drakenstein at the KZN yearling sale in Durban for R1,050,000.

In the past 12 months, Ferreira’s star has been in the ascendancy with Gold Circle naming him their owner of the season as a result of Paths Of Victory winning the Gold Cup and his three-year-old Padre Pio finishing second to Got The Green Light in the Daily News 2000.

At the 2020 National Sale, three yearlings were knocked down to Paul Peter Racing for R650,000. The man who last term ended up fifth in the national trainers’ log with 114 winners will be pulling horses out of their boxes left, right and centre to satisfy his growing client base.

Lots 1-230 will go through the ring at Germiston on Thursday with a 10am start. The final 231-462 lots will be sold on Friday with the same starting time.

There should be plenty of action early on the first day with Russet Air’s half-brother among the early offerings. The colt is one of five from Pieter Graaff’s Lammerskraal Stud going into the ring on the first day.

David Hepburn-Brown’s Hemel ’n Aarde Stud has enjoyed considerable success in recent months and his interestingly named What A Winter colt Rugger Bugger should attract plenty of bids. The yearling is the second produce of Hammie’s Hooker, the Equus Champion Older Filly/Mare in 2014/15.

Jet Dark’s half-brother named Future Knight will also come under the hammer on the first day. The colt is the sixth produce of the Jet Master mare Night Jet.

So the search is on over the next 48 hours to try to find another Captain’s Ransom, Jet Dark, Malmoos or Rainbow Bridge — all graduates of this sale.