Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

Spaniard awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino

11 April 2021 - 20:23 Hardik Vyas
Spain's Rafael Nadal. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO
Spain's Rafael Nadal. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Bengaluru — World No 3 Rafa Nadal says he is fully fit and confident about his preparations as he begins his clay-court season at the Monte Carlo Masters with one eye on the pursuit of a 14th French Open crown.

The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarterfinal loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne.

Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino.

“An important part of the season has arrived for me,” Nadal said on Sunday. “I think I did the right work to be ready. I’m happy the way that I am playing, for the moment my body is in good shape.

“I am confident. I’m practising well these couple of days here in Monaco before the tournament starts. So I feel ready.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is not the only member of the Nadal family to make the trip to Monte Carlo this week, with his uncle and former coach Toni travelling to the principality as the new member of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime’s coaching team.

“He knows a lot about this sport,” Nadal said. “I am sure that it’s going to be an important help for Felix.”

Toni decided to step down as Rafa’s coach in 2017 and concentrate on running the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. Ahead of the 2021 season, Auger-Aliassime spent more than a week training at the academy and approached Toni to join his team.

“I am happy for Felix. I am happy for myself, too,” Nadal said. “I am happy to see my uncle here ... spend time with him here on the Tour again. That’s a positive thing.” 

Reuters

Teenager Jannik Sinner disappointed after Miami Open defeat

Italian focuses on building on his gains and is looking forward to the next tournament
6 days ago

Pospisil ‘sorry’ for expletive-laden rant at tennis boss

Canadian apologises for profanity-laced barrage at ATP Tour chief at Miami Open
2 weeks ago

Game and set to Covid-19, but can the match be saved?

The burden of expenditure on health protocols has contributed to a cut in prize money to 50% of levels before the pandemic
1 month ago

Chelsea fan Thiem has one theme for 2021: win Roland Garros

US Open champion says beating Nadal in Paris is one of the biggest challenges in sport
1 month ago

