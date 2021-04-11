Sport / Other Sport

Gerda Steyn breaks 25-year-old SA marathon record

Comrades queen qualifies for Olympic Games in Tokyo

11 April 2021 - 15:57 David Isaacson
Gerda Steyn. Picture: REG CALDECOTT/GALLO IMAGES
Gerda Steyn. Picture: REG CALDECOTT/GALLO IMAGES

Comrades Marathon queen Gerda Steyn broke the 25-year-old SA marathon record when she finished ninth in Siena‚ Italy‚ in 2hr 25min 28sec.

Irvette van Zyl ended 13th in 2:28.40 to become the 13th SA athlete to obtain a qualifying standard for the Tokyo Olympics.

So far she is the third SA woman to have achieved a qualifying standard for the Games‚ after Steyn‚ who had beaten the 42km criterion with a 2:26.51 in 2020‚ and Dom Scott in the 10‚000m.

Racing in wet‚ windy and cold conditions‚ Steyn sliced more than a minute off the 2:26.35 mark Colleen de Reuck set at the Berlin Marathon in September 1996.

Elana Meyer’s 2:25.15 at the 1994 Boston Marathon is not regarded as an official record because it was run on an aided course.

Caster Semenya turns to Europe to set her free

SA champion runner to go to European Court of Human Rights to declare her rights were violated
Sport
1 month ago

All is good between Wayde and tannie Ans

Celebrated coach says she knew about parting with athlete long before it was announced
Sport
1 month ago

SA Olympic medallist Luvo Manyonga suspended for doping ‘whereabouts failure’

Manyonga has battled addiction and in May was in trouble again after being fined
Sport
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Moses Tembe has the skills to steer Phumelela ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Pitso Mosimane top of Safa list for Bafana job
Sport / Soccer
3.
Lingard and West Ham proving perfect match as ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Upbeat Chiefs eye Caf quarterfinal spot in Guinea
Sport / Soccer
5.
World Cup winner Wiese recovering after heart ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Wayde van Niekerk wins 200m shoot-out in style

Sport / Other Sport

Wind denies Akani Simbine the world lead

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.