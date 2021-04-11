Gerda Steyn breaks 25-year-old SA marathon record
Comrades queen qualifies for Olympic Games in Tokyo
11 April 2021 - 15:57
Comrades Marathon queen Gerda Steyn broke the 25-year-old SA marathon record when she finished ninth in Siena‚ Italy‚ in 2hr 25min 28sec.
Irvette van Zyl ended 13th in 2:28.40 to become the 13th SA athlete to obtain a qualifying standard for the Tokyo Olympics.
So far she is the third SA woman to have achieved a qualifying standard for the Games‚ after Steyn‚ who had beaten the 42km criterion with a 2:26.51 in 2020‚ and Dom Scott in the 10‚000m.
Racing in wet‚ windy and cold conditions‚ Steyn sliced more than a minute off the 2:26.35 mark Colleen de Reuck set at the Berlin Marathon in September 1996.
Elana Meyer’s 2:25.15 at the 1994 Boston Marathon is not regarded as an official record because it was run on an aided course.
